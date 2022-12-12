ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Yahoo Sports

Austin runoff election results: Who won race for mayor, City Council seats?

In Austin's mayoral runoff election, Kirk Watson held off a late surge from Celia Israel to narrowly win the race to be the city's next mayor. José Velásquez, Ryan Alter and Zohaib Qadri appeared to secure enough votes on Tuesday night to join the Austin City Council in January, according to final but unofficial election results.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

State Representative Celia Israel loses mayoral runoff to Kirk Watson

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday night Austin voters chose Kirk Watson to lead the city. The mayoral runoff race was a close one as 100% of precincts reported both candidates received 50% of the votes. Former State Senator and former Austin Mayor Kirk Watson proved to be the winner getting 57,346 votes. Israel had 56,460.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kirk Watson wins Austin's mayoral runoff election

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters have chosen Kirk Watson as their next mayor, in a tight race decided by a few hundred votes. In November, neither Watson nor State Rep. Celia Israel received more than 50% of the vote in the race for Austin mayor, forcing a Dec. 13 runoff.
AUSTIN, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal

Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KVUE

Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:. “Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer submits second application for FM 685 mixed-use development in Pflugerville

The new application for Fairfield's proposed mixed-use development includes several changes from the version submitted in January. (Courtesy Fairfield) A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685 in Pflugerville has another chance to move forward with developer Fairfield's second application for planned unit development, or PUD, zoning. Since the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

$11 million earmarked to help Texas seniors with transportation problems

AUSTIN, Texas — $11 million is now available to help seniors with transportation problems. The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) plans to spend federal funds so seniors and those with disabilities can more easily get everywhere from the doctor's office to an activity center. “I have to push the...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

In reversal, CapMetro says holding cells aren't required to establish a police force

Capital Metro says it was wrong when it claimed holding cells to detain arrested suspects are required by state regulators to establish a police force. In a memo to the transit agency's board of directors Tuesday, CapMetro's chief of staff, Kerri Butcher, said "after further review" the agency determined having a "temporary holding area" is not a requirement to get police department certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development

AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Monday through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather including snow.
AUSTIN, TX

