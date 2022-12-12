Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Austin elects new mayor, three city council members
Kirk Watson was elected Austin mayor in a tight race with Celia Israel. In the City Council races, Jose Velasquez won District 3, Ryan Alter won District 5, and Zo Qadri won District 9.
Austin runoff election results: Who won race for mayor, City Council seats?
In Austin's mayoral runoff election, Kirk Watson held off a late surge from Celia Israel to narrowly win the race to be the city's next mayor. José Velásquez, Ryan Alter and Zohaib Qadri appeared to secure enough votes on Tuesday night to join the Austin City Council in January, according to final but unofficial election results.
Pro-law enforcement funding Democrat wins Austin mayoral race, despite city's previous effort to defund police
Pro-police funding Democrat Kirk Watson won the mayoral runoff election in Austin, Texas, despite the city pushing to cut off law enforcement spending.
Low turnout for Austin's runoff election has some voters pushing for ranked-choice voting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters have a few more hours to help pick the city’s next mayor. The races for mayor and three city council members were pushed into runoffs because none of the candidates got 50% of the vote. Turnout for the runoff election is predictably low...
Kirk Watson lost Travis County, but won tightest Austin mayoral race in decades
It's the slimmest margin in an Austin mayoral race in decades.
Candidates in the runoff election for Austin Mayor work to mobilize supporters
AUSTIN, Texas — The runoff election to decide who will be Austin’s next mayor is Tuesday. On Monday, both candidates were on the phone and going door-to-door to mobilize their supporters. Celia Israel captured the most votes on the night of the November general election. However, neither Israel...
State Representative Celia Israel loses mayoral runoff to Kirk Watson
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday night Austin voters chose Kirk Watson to lead the city. The mayoral runoff race was a close one as 100% of precincts reported both candidates received 50% of the votes. Former State Senator and former Austin Mayor Kirk Watson proved to be the winner getting 57,346 votes. Israel had 56,460.
Kirk Watson wins Austin's mayoral runoff election
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters have chosen Kirk Watson as their next mayor, in a tight race decided by a few hundred votes. In November, neither Watson nor State Rep. Celia Israel received more than 50% of the vote in the race for Austin mayor, forcing a Dec. 13 runoff.
San Marcos’ Voters Decriminalize Marijuana, County DA Disapproves
Last Thursday, Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, requesting his opinion on San Marcos’ marijuana ordinance – going against San Marcos voters’ wishes. This November, San Marcos voters passed a marijuana ordinance that would halt San Marcos police...
Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal
Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:. “Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.
Developer submits second application for FM 685 mixed-use development in Pflugerville
The new application for Fairfield's proposed mixed-use development includes several changes from the version submitted in January. (Courtesy Fairfield) A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685 in Pflugerville has another chance to move forward with developer Fairfield's second application for planned unit development, or PUD, zoning. Since the...
$11 million earmarked to help Texas seniors with transportation problems
AUSTIN, Texas — $11 million is now available to help seniors with transportation problems. The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) plans to spend federal funds so seniors and those with disabilities can more easily get everywhere from the doctor's office to an activity center. “I have to push the...
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
In reversal, CapMetro says holding cells aren't required to establish a police force
Capital Metro says it was wrong when it claimed holding cells to detain arrested suspects are required by state regulators to establish a police force. In a memo to the transit agency's board of directors Tuesday, CapMetro's chief of staff, Kerri Butcher, said "after further review" the agency determined having a "temporary holding area" is not a requirement to get police department certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).
Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development
AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Monday through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather including snow.
