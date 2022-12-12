Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
How a monthslong scramble to save Cazenovia College failed: ‘It does seem so unimaginable’
Cazenovia, N.Y. – Officials at Cazenovia College this summer came to a devastating realization: They could not refinance a $25 million debt when it came due in full Sept. 1. Thus began a desperate scramble to save the private liberal arts college that has been an integral part of this idyllic Upstate New York village for nearly 200 years.
This green dream will be a monetary nightmare for homeowners, businesses (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Get ready for a green initiative that’s going to dig deep into your pockets and force you to upgrade your home. The Climate Action Council will gather on Dec. 19 to approve a final plan to meet New York’s climate goals over the next 20 years, according to the Buffalo News.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Announced 100-Mile Energy Transmission Project: The Smart Path Transmission
This week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on the 100 miles of current transmission lines that will be rebuilt as part of the Smart Path Transmission Project.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NEW NEW YORK: Gov, Mayor Endorse $5 Fare For Every Intra-City Commuter Rail Trip
All aboard for cheaper fares. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams announced on Wednesday that they support an expansion of the City Ticket from its current off-peak and weekend $5 ride on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North to any time of any day. The announcement came in the new...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: to Fare-Free or Not Fare-Free?
As incoming Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass decides whether to make transit fare-free (L.A. Times), The Atlantic argues that transit agencies should keep charging for the bus until governments can deliver better services. Shailen Bhatt won confirmation as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration by telling skeptical senators that he’s...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
State Pols Reveal ‘Urgent And Necessary’ Plan To Fund Free MTA Buses
Two Queens state lawmakers revealed a financing plan for free buses in New York City on Wednesday, staking out their spot before Albany’s budget dance starts in January next year. Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) and State Sen. Michael Gianaris say their four-year plan to gradually eliminate fares on...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines: Outrage Over DOT Shortcomings Edition
Bus riders to Mayor Adams: Don’t tell us to drop dead!. Advocates for the city’s beleaguered surface ridership reacted with outrage after reading Streetsblog’s exclusive on Monday that the Department of Transportation has already informed Mayor Adams that it will be unable to meet its legal requirements under the Streets Plan to install 20 miles of protected bus lanes this year, 30 next year, and, even the plan’s five-year, 150-mile bus lane obligation.
Judge allows State DOT to do preliminary work on I-81 project, but not construction
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Supreme Court Justice who paused all work pertaining to the I-81 project has amended his ruling to allow the State DOT to continue planning for construction. Justice Gerard Neri said the DOT “may undertake engineering, design, contract review, respond to questions, ensure that bonding and insurance requirements are met, […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NEW NEW YORK: Mayor Adams Will Create a ‘Public Realm Czar’
Mayor Adams says he will establish a new City Hall position — Director of the Public Realm — dedicated to better managing the city’s scarce public space, a long-overdue move advocates said could boost initiatives that give space back to the people such as open streets and open restaurants.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
UP IN SMOKE? Private Buildings Step Up E-Bike Bans in Wake of Fires
Private buildings and institutions across the city are banning e-mobility devices of all kinds in the wake of growing fears over fires attributed to faulty lithium-ion batteries that have killed six people so far this year and left many more without a home. Call it a fitting reaction to the...
Comments / 2