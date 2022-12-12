ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’

Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: to Fare-Free or Not Fare-Free?

As incoming Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass decides whether to make transit fare-free (L.A. Times), The Atlantic argues that transit agencies should keep charging for the bus until governments can deliver better services. Shailen Bhatt won confirmation as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration by telling skeptical senators that he’s...
MARYLAND STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

State Pols Reveal ‘Urgent And Necessary’ Plan To Fund Free MTA Buses

Two Queens state lawmakers revealed a financing plan for free buses in New York City on Wednesday, staking out their spot before Albany’s budget dance starts in January next year. Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) and State Sen. Michael Gianaris say their four-year plan to gradually eliminate fares on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: Outrage Over DOT Shortcomings Edition

Bus riders to Mayor Adams: Don’t tell us to drop dead!. Advocates for the city’s beleaguered surface ridership reacted with outrage after reading Streetsblog’s exclusive on Monday that the Department of Transportation has already informed Mayor Adams that it will be unable to meet its legal requirements under the Streets Plan to install 20 miles of protected bus lanes this year, 30 next year, and, even the plan’s five-year, 150-mile bus lane obligation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

Judge allows State DOT to do preliminary work on I-81 project, but not construction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Supreme Court Justice who paused all work pertaining to the I-81 project has amended his ruling to allow the State DOT to continue planning for construction. Justice Gerard Neri said the DOT “may undertake engineering, design, contract review, respond to questions, ensure that bonding and insurance requirements are met, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

NEW NEW YORK: Mayor Adams Will Create a ‘Public Realm Czar’

Mayor Adams says he will establish a new City Hall position — Director of the Public Realm — dedicated to better managing the city’s scarce public space, a long-overdue move advocates said could boost initiatives that give space back to the people such as open streets and open restaurants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

UP IN SMOKE? Private Buildings Step Up E-Bike Bans in Wake of Fires

Private buildings and institutions across the city are banning e-mobility devices of all kinds in the wake of growing fears over fires attributed to faulty lithium-ion batteries that have killed six people so far this year and left many more without a home. Call it a fitting reaction to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy