Fountain Valley, CA

The Irvine Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide at UCI

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) responded to assist the University of California, Irvine Police Department (UCIPD) with a death investigation. Today at approximately 3:52 p.m., UCIPD responded to 214 Pereira Drive (Social Science Plaza B) after receiving 9-1-1 calls about subjects on the ground outside a multi-story building. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman deceased. Detectives discovered evidence suggesting this incident is a murder-suicide. Preliminary investigation determined the decedents may be related. The names of the involved parties are not being released pending notification of next of kin.
IRVINE, CA
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
LBPD seeking additional victims in commercial robbery series

Between Nov. 16, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple armed robberies throughout the city. They occurred during various times throughout the day and night. During these robberies, a male suspect brandished, simulated, or struck the victim with a firearm. The reported loss in these incidents was cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30

Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year

Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
The OCFA rescued a man from swift water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday

Multiple resources were dispatched including two of the OCFA’s swift water rescue teams and their helicopter. An adult male was found in the Santa Ana river bed at Memory Lane. Rescue operation was conducted here and the person was extracted. Firefighter paramedics on scene provided treatment and follow up...
SANTA ANA, CA
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for December 17, 2022

The Cypress Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on December 17, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
Local Author Looks to Give Away 100,000 Personal Development Books to Teenagers

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint

ANAHEIM, Calif. (December 14, 2022) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday, December 16, 2022 within the City of Anaheim, starting at 6:00 P.M. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose...
ANAHEIM, CA
Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers take office

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Santa Ana City Hall. Mayor Valerie Amezcua is the first woman elected to the citywide office in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. Newly elected Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez took the oath of office to represent Ward 2, Councilmember Phil Bacerra was sworn in to serve another term for Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza will again represent Ward 6.
SANTA ANA, CA
Orange County receives $27.6 million grant for behavioral and mental health infrastructure

The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) has been awarded $27,659,059 from the state as part of California’s initiative to grant funding for new or existing facilities that help children, youth, transition-age youth, and perinatal individuals with a mental health and/or substance use disorder (SUD). This funding will support an increase of 56 facility beds for substance use disorder inpatient treatment in Orange County. Funding will provide 32 new residential treatment beds (16 male/16 female), in addition to 24 perinatal beds dedicated to serving pregnant or parenting mothers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Help keep an animal warm by donating a blanket

You can help keep an animal warm! The Los Alamitos Chamber is collecting new and used blankets and donating them to our local animal shelters. You can help by dropping off blankets to the Chamber office located at 3231 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, or dropping them off at the Center Plaza Holiday Mixer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Thank you for your help!
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members

Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
ANAHEIM, CA

