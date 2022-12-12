Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Catalytic converter thieves from Riverside busted by O.C. Sheriff Deputies
At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th, an O.C. Sheriff’s Deputy supervisor in Rancho Santa Margarita conducted a vehicle stop in the city. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several tools known to be used to steal catalytic converters. The O.C. Sheriff’s South Directed Enforcement Team (DET) members...
localocnews.com
The Irvine Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide at UCI
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) responded to assist the University of California, Irvine Police Department (UCIPD) with a death investigation. Today at approximately 3:52 p.m., UCIPD responded to 214 Pereira Drive (Social Science Plaza B) after receiving 9-1-1 calls about subjects on the ground outside a multi-story building. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman deceased. Detectives discovered evidence suggesting this incident is a murder-suicide. Preliminary investigation determined the decedents may be related. The names of the involved parties are not being released pending notification of next of kin.
localocnews.com
O.C. speeder convicted after killing a woman while driving at nearly 100 mph
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned of the dangers of speeding was sentenced to 15 years to life for hitting and killing a 33-year-old woman while driving his Camaro nearly 100 mph. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, of Mission Viejo was convicted last month...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man gets 15 years to life in prison after killing an escort in Newport Beach
Nain Issac Nieto Hernandez, 36, a Santa Ana man, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years to life in state prison by Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King, seven years after he killed Sarai Alcaraz, in a Newport Beach office complex in 2015. Hernandez murdered Alcaraz, 23, on the...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
localocnews.com
Man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons, in Orange
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was convicted today of stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for...
localocnews.com
LBPD seeking additional victims in commercial robbery series
Between Nov. 16, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to multiple armed robberies throughout the city. They occurred during various times throughout the day and night. During these robberies, a male suspect brandished, simulated, or struck the victim with a firearm. The reported loss in these incidents was cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise.
localocnews.com
A man rescued his pit bull from a stranger with a knife in Westminster on Saturday
An unidentified man rescued his pit bull from a knife-wielding stranger inside his pickup truck in Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Westminster Police Department. The man parked his pickup truck at a strip mall at the 16400 block of Magnolia before 4:50 p.m., then went inside a...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday
COSTA MESA, Calif. (Dec. 14, 2022) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.within the city limits. Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing...
localocnews.com
The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30
Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year
Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
localocnews.com
The OCFA rescued a man from swift water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday
Multiple resources were dispatched including two of the OCFA’s swift water rescue teams and their helicopter. An adult male was found in the Santa Ana river bed at Memory Lane. Rescue operation was conducted here and the person was extracted. Firefighter paramedics on scene provided treatment and follow up...
localocnews.com
County of Orange Social Services Agency Cypress Regional Center temporarily closing
The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) announced that its Cypress Regional Center at 6100 Chip Ave. will temporarily close beginning December 16, 2022. This location will be closed for approximately a year to allow for necessary construction repairs. In addition to contacting their assigned case worker, SSA clients...
localocnews.com
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for December 17, 2022
The Cypress Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on December 17, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
localocnews.com
Local Author Looks to Give Away 100,000 Personal Development Books to Teenagers
localocnews.com
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint
ANAHEIM, Calif. (December 14, 2022) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday, December 16, 2022 within the City of Anaheim, starting at 6:00 P.M. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers take office
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Santa Ana’s first female mayor and three City Councilmembers took the oath of office on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Santa Ana City Hall. Mayor Valerie Amezcua is the first woman elected to the citywide office in Santa Ana’s 153-year history. Newly elected Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez took the oath of office to represent Ward 2, Councilmember Phil Bacerra was sworn in to serve another term for Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza will again represent Ward 6.
localocnews.com
Orange County receives $27.6 million grant for behavioral and mental health infrastructure
The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) has been awarded $27,659,059 from the state as part of California’s initiative to grant funding for new or existing facilities that help children, youth, transition-age youth, and perinatal individuals with a mental health and/or substance use disorder (SUD). This funding will support an increase of 56 facility beds for substance use disorder inpatient treatment in Orange County. Funding will provide 32 new residential treatment beds (16 male/16 female), in addition to 24 perinatal beds dedicated to serving pregnant or parenting mothers.
localocnews.com
Help keep an animal warm by donating a blanket
You can help keep an animal warm! The Los Alamitos Chamber is collecting new and used blankets and donating them to our local animal shelters. You can help by dropping off blankets to the Chamber office located at 3231 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, or dropping them off at the Center Plaza Holiday Mixer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Thank you for your help!
localocnews.com
Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members
Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
