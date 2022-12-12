ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

myaggienation.com

Texas A&M sophomore WR Brown enters transfer portal

Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Miami had six receptions this season for 112 yards with a touchdown. He had two catches for 112 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown in the season opener against Sam Houston State. He played in six games, but didn’t see action in the last six games.
myaggienation.com

Bost will wear No. 12

Texas A&M senior infielder Austin Bost will wear No. 12 for the 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He is one of the most competitive players that I have ever coached and he and his family are Aggies through and through. Austin is the consummate loyal teammate, is selfless in his service to the program and, not only leads by example, but he also holds others accountable. He is and will continue to become a legendary player in the history of this great program.”
