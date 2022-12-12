Texas A&M senior infielder Austin Bost will wear No. 12 for the 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He is one of the most competitive players that I have ever coached and he and his family are Aggies through and through. Austin is the consummate loyal teammate, is selfless in his service to the program and, not only leads by example, but he also holds others accountable. He is and will continue to become a legendary player in the history of this great program.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO