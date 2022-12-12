ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

For new USF Cougar football coach Jim Glogowski, "this is home"

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQtEg_0jfMMSmj00

For Jim Glogowski, Sioux Falls has always been something of a home away from home.

The new football coach at the University of Sioux Falls is an Omaha native and has spent the last 15 years coaching in Iowa and then Minnesota, but the ties to his new city run deep. Glogowski played football at USD, establishing himself first as a starting safety and then a linebacker, a four-year starter and All-NCC honoree who’s now in the Coyote Hall of Fame.

There, he met his wife, Kate, an O’Gorman grad, and they were married at Cathedral Church in Sioux Falls. Glogowski played against Augustana and South Dakota State while in college, spent a year as a grad assistant for the Vikings, and has made annual trips back to Sioux Falls while serving as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota State-Mankato, the school he left last week to officially take over for Jon Anderson as the new leader of the Cougars.

Anderson, who was let go after an 8-3 season and a 40-17 mark across six years, certainly did not leave the program in bad shape, so there were obvious reasons for Glogowski to be attracted to the job. But they extended beyond the storied history of a program that’s won four NAIA national championships, been to the Division II playoffs four times in barely a decade at that level and is in the midst of a streak of 28 consecutive winning seasons.

Glogowski was not USF’s first choice, if only because they started their search focused on alums or former coaches who’d worked directly under Bob Young, Kalen DeBoer or Jed Stugart. Glogowski did not check off those boxes, but he has a close relationship with several former Cougar coaches, and when the search process finally brought the 49-year-old Glogowski and USF together, it was quickly apparent that the Cougars not only had their man, but might end up feeling thankful that others turned them down.

“I’ve known of this city and this University for a long time and I’ve watched it grow,” Glogowski said. “Coming back to this town, where I got married – this is home. And anybody in South Dakota knows Sioux Falls is the hub, it’s the place people aspire to be. Everything about this just felt right. A small setting but being able to compete at a high level nationally – not every often do you get to take over a program like that. Jon did a great job – playing against him, I saw it. So everything from the location to the facilities to the type of football they play – it fit me.”

The winning seasons’ streak might seem like little more than a novelty, but it’s important to USF alums, fans and boosters. Glogowski will be expected to keep that streak alive, and there’s hope he can lead the Cougars further than that. Young went 172-69-3, DeBoer (who now coaches the Washington Huskies) 67-3, Stugart 65-17 and Anderson 40-17.

During Friday’s introductory press conference speech that was equal parts family celebration and stand-up comedy routine, Glogowski said when he reached out to DeBoer for a statement for the school’s press release announcing his hiring, DeBoer jokingly texted back, “I went 67-3. National championships or bust.”

Is a Division II national championship realistic at a small, private college of barely 1,000 students? That’s debatable, and Glogowski makes no promises or bold proclamations. But building on the success they’re already having in the NSIC is a clear goal.

“There’s definitely an expectation to be successful, and logically, chasing the ring at the highest level you can is what you want to do,” Glogowski said. “I don’t think anything was ever mentioned as far as, like, you have to win this amount of games. They simply told me they were looking to make a change, these are the expectations we have for the new guy coming in, can you meet those? I felt comfortable that I could.”

As far as potential changes to the culture at USF, Glogowski was careful to be respectful of the work Anderson did, and neither president Brett Bradfield or athletic director Pam Gohl made reference to the need for major changes in their own remarks on Friday. Glogowski plans to be himself, and his new bosses are encouraging just that.

“I asked them what they want from a football program, and they said A,B, C and D, and I said, OK, I can do that,” said Glogowski, who went 37-43 in his eight years at Simpson, a school that was similar in size and profile to USF. “I think I can maximize the opportunities here. Trying to figure out what happened before or why is, in my opinion, a waste of time. I couldn’t emulate Bob Young anymore than I could emulate Jon Anderson or Kalen DeBoer. I have to be Jim Glogowski, and if the best version of me isn’t good enough, I can live with that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mitchellnow.com

Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout Reed Rus announces commitment to USD

Mount Vernon, SD — Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout senior athlete Reed Rus took to Twitter today to announce his commitment to University of South Dakota Football. Rus’s uncle and former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway responded to Rus’ announcement. Rus was most recently named All-State for Class 11B, while...
VERMILLION, SD
Yardbarker

Huskies Offer Young Edge Rusher from DeBoer's Alma Mater

While Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football coaches leave no recruiting rock unturned, uncovering this particular player wasn't all that complicated. On Monday, the Huskies offered Zach Durfee, a promising 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt freshman edge rusher from the University of Sioux Falls — where DeBoer was a record-breaking wide receiver and won three national championships as coach.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU men vs. Bellevue contest postponed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball game against Bellevue scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, has been postponed due to continuing winter weather conditions in the region. The Jackrabbits and Bruins will work on a possible future date to make up the non-conference contest. SDSU’s next scheduled game is now its Summit […]
BROOKINGS, SD
Cat Country 102.9

Montana State vs. SDSU: 5 Things You Need to Know

The Montana State University Bobcats are heading to Brookings, SD to face the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in the 2022 FCS championship semifinals on Saturday, December 17. Here's what you need to know about the game. After receiving home-field advantage in the FCS playoffs thus far, the Bobcats are...
BOZEMAN, MT
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – December 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 12. Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-33. Pierre […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Drag show at SDSU to lead to changes at other Board of Regents schools

RAPID CITY, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University will lead to some policy changes by the state Board of Regents. Executive Director Brian Maher says they can’t censor student organized activities. Maher says they changes will involve how student activities are promoted. Maher says...
BROOKINGS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Storm Warnings, Advisories Posted For Area

Clay County is under a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday, while the western parts of the area are under blizzard and winter storm warnings. The winter weather advisory also includes Minnehaha, Turner, Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Remaining Windy and Snowy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area. Construction work has started on the ninth location of B&G Milkyway in the Sioux Falls area. The franchise-owned ice cream shop that also serves food will be on the northeast corner of 69th and Cliff. The plan is to open by May.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blowing snow and blizzard conditions expand today

The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area. Deadwood is reporting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bond changed for rape suspect, judge orders passport to be turned in

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. 20-year old Mihai Carcoana appeared virtually from the Clay County Jail. He was arrested on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment.
VERMILLION, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy