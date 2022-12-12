Athletes from basketball and football turned in stellar performances last week and are are among the finalists for Lone Star Varsity Athlete of the Week.

Coaches can nominate student-athletes in all varsity sports by sending an email by noon Sunday to sports@lubbockonline.com. Please include: name, grade, pertinent stats and use the subject head: "Athlete of the Week nomination" to ensure it's seen.

The poll opens Monday morning and will close at noon Thursday, with the winners announced Friday each week.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote at www.lubbockonline.com.

Female athletes

Raegan Lee, So., Lubbock Christian — Had a quartet of double-digit scoring efforts in the Lady Eagles' stay in the Springtown Tournament.

Leilani Sanchez, So., Levelland — Made the all-tournament team at the Springtown tournament, where the Loboettes went 5-1.

Londyn Shain, Jr., Seminole — Totaled 16 points on three 3-pointers in a victory against Shallowater.

Male athletes

Rowe Osborne, Sr., All Saints — Earned tournament MVP after 18 points and four rebounds in leading the Patriots to the Whitharral tournament championship.

Patton Pinkins, So., Frenship — Scored 33 points against Cedar Hill and was named all-tournament at the C.W. Jackson Tournament.

Jackson Raines, Sr., New Home — Caught eight passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the state semifinal against Albany.

*** VOTE BELOW ***

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?