Lubbock, TX

Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Athletes from basketball and football turned in stellar performances last week and are are among the finalists for Lone Star Varsity Athlete of the Week.

Coaches can nominate student-athletes in all varsity sports by sending an email by noon Sunday to sports@lubbockonline.com. Please include: name, grade, pertinent stats and use the subject head: "Athlete of the Week nomination" to ensure it's seen.

The poll opens Monday morning and will close at noon Thursday, with the winners announced Friday each week.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote at www.lubbockonline.com.

Female athletes

Raegan Lee, So., Lubbock Christian — Had a quartet of double-digit scoring efforts in the Lady Eagles' stay in the Springtown Tournament.

Leilani Sanchez, So., Levelland — Made the all-tournament team at the Springtown tournament, where the Loboettes went 5-1.

Londyn Shain, Jr., Seminole — Totaled 16 points on three 3-pointers in a victory against Shallowater.

Male athletes

Rowe Osborne, Sr., All Saints — Earned tournament MVP after 18 points and four rebounds in leading the Patriots to the Whitharral tournament championship.

Patton Pinkins, So., Frenship — Scored 33 points against Cedar Hill and was named all-tournament at the C.W. Jackson Tournament.

Jackson Raines, Sr., New Home — Caught eight passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the state semifinal against Albany.

*** VOTE BELOW ***

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?

Comments / 0

 

