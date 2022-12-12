ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA
KTLA

Police: Former UC Irvine student threw elderly mother from building

Authorities have identified the two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the campus of University of California-Irvine Tuesday as an elderly woman and her son. According to Irvine Police, Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, picked up his mother, 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen, and “threw her off the landing of a multi-story building.” Doan then jumped […]
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

US Coast Guard saves migrants off Huntington Beach shore

The United States Coast Guard rescued a dozen migrants found off of the Orange County shoreline. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, which is assisting the Coast Guard, the migrants were found off the northern coast of Sunset Beach. In total, authorities found 12 occupants: seven men and five women. According to authorities, the occupants consisted of 11 Mexican citizens and one Colombian citizen. Seven of the occupants were evaluated by the medical staff because of minor injuries. Two others were sent to the hospital. None of the other migrants were injured, according to the Coast Guard. A Huntington Beach lifeguard first discovered the boat while it was about 200 yards away from the shore early this evening.  All of the occupants of the vessel were taken to the Orange County Harbor Patrol office. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
WEST COVINA, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Man stabbed at Burbank apartment building

A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made. Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a...
BURBANK, CA
countynews.tv

Downey: Pursuit Comes To Hectic End With K-9 Bite

12.13.2022 | 8:37 PM | DOWNEY – A pursuit of armed robbery suspects came to a hectic end, Tuesday night. The pursuit of a vehicle associated with a armed robbery traversed freeways and surface streets before coming an end near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Paramount Boulevard when three suspects ditched the vehicle around 8:37 PM.
DOWNEY, CA
signalscv.com

Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault

A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy