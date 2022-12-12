Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Long Beach police identify ‘John Doe’ from 1978 as 15-year-old La Puente boy
After more than 40 years, officials have identified a boy found dead in Long Beach in 1978. Using a DNA sample, investigators learned that the body was that of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams, who had run away from his home in La Puente, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. He […]
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Have New Lead in Halloween Night Homicide of Teen
San Bernardino County Investigators have a new lead in a homicide that killed a popular Alta Loma High School student on Halloween night. They are looking for two people of interest in the shooting. Detectives are hoping cell phone images will lead to an arrest. The family of Robert Plyley...
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
2 small chihuahuas killed by coyotes in Granada Hills, video shows moment leading up to attack
Two small chihuahuas were killed by coyotes Sunday morning at a home in Granada Hills. This comes after a coyote was euthanized after it attacked a little girl in Woodland Hills.
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
Police: Former UC Irvine student threw elderly mother from building
Authorities have identified the two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the campus of University of California-Irvine Tuesday as an elderly woman and her son. According to Irvine Police, Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, picked up his mother, 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen, and “threw her off the landing of a multi-story building.” Doan then jumped […]
LASD sergeant charged with negligently firing gun at his home
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
Habitual speeder gets 15 years to life in prison for 100 mph crash that killed woman
A Mission Viejo man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing a woman with his car while driving nearly 100 miles per hour. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, according to a press […]
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
US Coast Guard saves migrants off Huntington Beach shore
The United States Coast Guard rescued a dozen migrants found off of the Orange County shoreline. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, which is assisting the Coast Guard, the migrants were found off the northern coast of Sunset Beach. In total, authorities found 12 occupants: seven men and five women. According to authorities, the occupants consisted of 11 Mexican citizens and one Colombian citizen. Seven of the occupants were evaluated by the medical staff because of minor injuries. Two others were sent to the hospital. None of the other migrants were injured, according to the Coast Guard. A Huntington Beach lifeguard first discovered the boat while it was about 200 yards away from the shore early this evening. All of the occupants of the vessel were taken to the Orange County Harbor Patrol office.
foxla.com
LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
foxla.com
Student who fatally overdosed at Bernstein High was missing for 8 hours, attorney says
LOS ANGELES - The family of 15-year-old Melanie Ramos filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District following Melanie's overdose death at Bernstein High School. The suit alleges the district knew the campus bathrooms were a ‘drug haven’ where students regularly buy, sell and consume drugs.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
Man stabbed at Burbank apartment building
A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made. Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a...
countynews.tv
Downey: Pursuit Comes To Hectic End With K-9 Bite
12.13.2022 | 8:37 PM | DOWNEY – A pursuit of armed robbery suspects came to a hectic end, Tuesday night. The pursuit of a vehicle associated with a armed robbery traversed freeways and surface streets before coming an end near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Paramount Boulevard when three suspects ditched the vehicle around 8:37 PM.
signalscv.com
Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault
A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
