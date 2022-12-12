Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norco, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorNorco, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China
NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
President Joe Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the United States plans to commit $55 billion in African over the next three years, as he hosted the continent's leaders at summit in Washington D.C.
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 95% of stocks in the benchmark index...
