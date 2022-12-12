Read full article on original website
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/13/22
Rogue was recently surrendered to us because her owner could no longer care for her. She is only 10 months old and will be one year old in February 2023. Her previous owners told us that she is good with people of all ages, cats, and other dogs. They said she is mostly potty trained, but may need a refresher. She is a really sweet girl, and ready to find her forever home! If you are interested in meeting with Rogue, apply today! Visit Rogue at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
wtaj.com
Cuddliest lap cat seeks fur-ever home
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit located in Hollidaysburg, Blair County. It’s an animal rescue working to save the lives of dogs and cats in the 814. Deb Lumadue from Mending Hearts introduces us to Jerri! She is a 5-year-old lap cat...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Sausage & Black Bean Pasta
1 – 4.4 oz. package jalapeno jack pasta mix. -Prepare the pasta mix according to the package directions. -Stir in sausage and black beans; heat through. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to [email protected] with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.
911 service outage reported in part of Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some residents in the southern part of Jefferson County are currently unable to call 911 from certain phone lines. The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services announced Wednesday evening Verizon customers in the 938 and 939 exchanges are experiencing the interruption. The issue is reportedly affecting landline phones and callers […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
wccsradio.com
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
Altoona church brings the Christmas spirit with annual show
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to come out this weekend and listen to Christmas music at Altoona’s 5th Annual Christmas Show. The show takes place at the Champion Life Church at 1314 12th Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening an hour before. Christmas […]
fox8tv.com
Towne Manor Motel Condemed
The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been staying in The Towne Manor...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Walnut Bar
-In a large bowl, combine flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda. -In another bowl, combine egg, oil, applesauce, and honey. -Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in walnuts. -Spread batter into a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15-20 minutes (or until a toothpick...
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
wtae.com
Butler County thrift store stolen from; Police looking to ID possible suspect
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Community Christian Thrift Store in Washington Township, Butler County, accepts donations that they then sell to help the community. The State Police said someone stole from the store, whose purpose was to give. Investigators are looking to identify the person captured on video outside the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broadhead Arrows from Local Store
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broadhead arrows from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
fox8tv.com
New Altoona Homeless Shelter
A new homeless shelter will soon be available in Blair County. The current shelter in Altoona has been open and running, but only houses 16 beds. Officials quickly realized they needed a bigger facility about 5 years ago and after multiple pandemic setbacks, they say the shelter is closer than ever to opening.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Assistant Public Defender
The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender. POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Loses Control of Truck, Strikes Guide Rail on Interstate 80 in Brookville
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after wet roadway conditions caused a truck to lose control and strike a guide rail on Interstate 80. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 80 east, in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Ice Storm Warning Issued for Jefferson County – Significant Icing Expected.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Significant icing is expected with snow accumulation of up to two inches.ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Woman Attempting to Buy Puppy Scammed Out of $200
OSCEOLA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recent incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $200. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County. Police say the victim attempted to purchase a...
Bedford burglar leaves trail for police at multiple homes
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man got himself into hot water after allegedly breaking into multiple houses in Bedford and leaving behind an item from the previous house, according to charges filed. State police said they were called to multiple burglaries in the Bedford area that ultimately led to the arrest of Jorge […]
