Rain, possibly snow in the mountains to begin the workweek

Kern County is in for a cool week ahead as a pair of storms bookend this week.

Expect rain early Monday morning, with snow possible for our mountain communities. Temperatures will dip below 50 in the valley and into the 30s in our mountain communities.

Expect overnight lows to sink into the 20s in the mountains; the valley is likely to see overnight lows in the mid-30s. A chance of rain is in the forecast for next weekend, as well.

