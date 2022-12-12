ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 19-year-old woman Sunday

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

NOVATO -- Novato police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a woman around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police were called at 3:03 p.m. to an injured woman lying on the sidewalk on Main Gate Road. Responding officers and Novato Fire personnel located the woman east of the parking lot entrance to the Hamilton Smart Train Station. The 19-year-old woman was walking when she was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital with "moderate" injuries, police said.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the vehicle was a silver four door sedan with damage to the passenger side mirror. The vehicle was traveling west on Main Gate Road towards Nave Drive just before 3 p.m.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with knowledge about the vehicle's driver to contact them at (415) 897-4361. Anonymous tips can be reported to crimetips@novato.org or by texting 'TIP NOVATO' to 888-777.

