Auburn, AL

LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
VikingsTerritory

Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster

Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2023: Eagles looking at top-5 pick

Now that we’re going into Week 15, 2023 NFL Draft pick orders have been updated. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, and that continued success will ensure a low first-round pick for the Birds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

South Alabama commits ready to play North-South game at their future home

Four South Alabama commits will play a football game at their future home stadium for the first time Friday in the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star Game. James Clemens quarterback Giovanni Lopez of the North and UMS-Wright’ running back Cole Blaylock, McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson of the South are all Jaguar 2023 commits.
MOBILE, AL
NBC Sports

How Eagles' defensive line has grown into NFL's best

If you were able to peek through the door of the Eagles’ defensive line meeting room, this is what you’d see:. Sixteen Pro Bowls, four all-pros, four Super Bowl championships, 333 ½ sacks, 71 seasons and 1,020 games played. The Eagles are rolling, and one of the...
NBC Sports

ESPN's first Eagles mock draft of the year is ridiculous

The Eagles are currently in Super Bowl mode, so it's hard to wrap my brain around the idea that ESPN mock draftnik Todd McShay just released his first mock of the season. Ideally I won't be thinking about mock drafts until the third week of February at the earliest. But...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa on Buffalo trip: ‘It snows in Alabama, guys’

A native of Hawaii who played college football at Alabama, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing for the coldest game of his NFL career. The Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East showdown on Saturday night, prompting a reporter to inquire at the quarterback’s Wednesday press conference if Tagovailoa had seen snow.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles’ dangerous offense about to get even more dangerous

When Dallas Goedert got hurt against the Commanders back on Nov. 14 it was fair to wonder how the Eagles would survive without him. They’ve done more than survive. Over the last month, while Goedert has been on Injured Reserve, the Eagles went 4-0 and have had the best offense in the NFL, averaging 426 yards per game.
DALLAS, PA
247Sports

PODCAST: Penn State adds D-line pair to 2023 class; players to watch during Rose Bowl prep

The pace is picking up in Penn State's work to piece together 2023 roster plans, and those efforts are in focus to begin another edition of the Lions247 Podcast. We're back to break down back-to-back commitments from high school seniors and the program's ongoing navigation of a busy transfer portal before turning attention toward the current Nittany Lions squad.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
usflnewsroom.com

Top Stadium Options for a USFL Philadelphia Hub

The USFL reportedly is looking into Northern Conference hubs in Detroit and Philadelphia metro areas, according to Tony Paul or The Detroit News. New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo mentioned in a now-deleted interview that it was likely that four teams will play in Detroit in 2023. Nothing to this point has been finalized and a hub in Philadelphia remains very much in the cards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

