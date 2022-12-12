Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Related
Do some Chicagoland locations receive less precipitation than others?
I live in La Grange and it seems that my area often receives much less precipitation than other Chicagoland locations. Why should this be?. There is no climatic evidence to suggest that specific locations or areas of Chicagoland receive less (or more) precipitation than others. The exception is that certain specific weather phenomena (such as lake-effect snow) do favor specific areas. With those exceptions aside, all locations in Chicagoland receive equal precipitation. Given sufficient time, perhaps decades, it all evens out.
Rain arrives, flurries to follow
The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
Wind, rain, snow, cold: breaking down the next few days in Chicago as a major system moves through – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A major winter weather system is inching closer to the Chicago area after dumping feet of snow across the upper Great Plains. However that system is merging with severe rain storms coming off the Gulf which will push the rain/snow line north of Illinois. While the push from the south will keep winter […]
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm of Dec. 15, 1987
As a kid in the late 1980s I remember going to sleep with the ground bare, but waking up to thunder and lightning and so much snow that school was canceled. When was that?. The storm occurred in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, 1987, when the Chicago area was hit by a full-scale blizzard that dropped 8-12 inches of heavy, wet snow. The snow was accompanied by prolonged periods of thunder, lightning, and strong northeast winds gusting in excess of 60 mph, which piled the snow into huge drifts. At the height of the storm, snow fell at the rate of 2 inches an hour with near zero visibility. The storm was responsible for 26 deaths, most of them from heart attacks brought on by the strain of shoveling the heavy, wet and slushy snow. That storm has been dubbed Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm.
Must Visit Holiday Attractions in the City
There’s no time like the holidays in Chicago – from festive markets to all the lights and even performances. There’s so much to do and so much to see. Lynn Osmond – president and CEO of Choose Chicago joins us now with some must visit holiday attractions.
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
Even as inflation slows, a Chicago restaurant owner still feels the pinch
CHICAGO (CBS) – Consumer prices rose less than expected in November, a sign that inflation is cooling a bit.But costs are still up more than 7% since last year. One of the areas still rising: Food. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to one restaurant owner in Pullman who's feeling the pinch.CBS 2 last spoke to the owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse about inflation in the summer. Since then, she said she's had to increase her menu prices twice.Take the cost of eggs. Dominique Leach remembers paying $13 for a case a couple of years ago. Over the summer, a case...
Tuesday Forecast: Blustery conditions with temps in low 40s, rain expected later
CHICAGO — Tuesday will be cloudy and blustery with winds picking up throughout the day. Highs will be similar to Monday into the low 40s. Sustained winds out of the southeast will be between 10 and 20 mph and wind gusts will reach 30 to 35 mph by the afternoon.
Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers with breezy conditions, temps in mid 40s
CHICAGO — Rain showers are falling across the Chicago area Wednesday, making for a slow morning commute. Ninety-percent chance of showers, mainly this morning and breezy conditions. High: 44. 100-percent chance of rain tonight with snow showers possible far north/northwest counties. Low: 35. For the latest weather updates, check...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming up this week, showers to return
OVERVIEW:Clouds continue. Some slight variations in temperatures with slightly warmer days ahead.Tonight:Cloudy. Low 32.Tomorrow:Cloudy. High 44.EXTENDED:Warming to near 50 by Wednesday. Showers return Wednesday and Thursday. Much colder next weekend.
chicagocrusader.com
COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
Jane Byrne Interchange Project finally coming to an end — over budget and years behind schedule
CHICAGO — After nine years, the Jane Byrne Interchange Project is finally coming to an end. It’s expected to be completed within the week. The exact date and time is dependent on weather conditions, but the Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday and hopes to have major lane closures lifted by […]
9@9: Paul, the ‘Stranger Ranger’?
CHICAGO – It appears that Paul Konrad had a nicknamed that we didn’t know about. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s called the “Stranger Ranger” for his love of the show “Stranger Things” on Netflix. So how did this come up?. That’s part...
As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime
CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
WGNtv.com
A windy & wet winter storm system heading our way
–At 5pm Monday—it will have been 60 consecutive hours since the temps have been below freezing at O’Hare—that’s 4.5 days—-and 156 hours (6.5 days) that temps have been below freezing at Midway. –It’s also been 4 depressing days in a row without so much as...
Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92
CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
Lunchbreak: Pork Green Chile Hash
Vince D’Agostino, Director or Operations – Chicago, First Watch. First Watch – the leading daytime café serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm – with locations in Oak Brook, Kildeer, Naperville, Bloomingdale Court (just opened October 24) First Watch’s holiday menu selections...
Wrigley Field Transforms into Winter Wonderland
It is beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, which means it’s time to check out all the festivities Chicago has to offer — including Winterland at Gallagher Way. For the first time ever, the beloved holiday event will now be taking place inside Wrigley Field — and you won’t want to miss the premiere attraction of the season.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0