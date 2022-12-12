ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Do some Chicagoland locations receive less precipitation than others?

I live in La Grange and it seems that my area often receives much less precipitation than other Chicagoland locations. Why should this be?. There is no climatic evidence to suggest that specific locations or areas of Chicagoland receive less (or more) precipitation than others. The exception is that certain specific weather phenomena (such as lake-effect snow) do favor specific areas. With those exceptions aside, all locations in Chicagoland receive equal precipitation. Given sufficient time, perhaps decades, it all evens out.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Rain arrives, flurries to follow

The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm of Dec. 15, 1987

As a kid in the late 1980s I remember going to sleep with the ground bare, but waking up to thunder and lightning and so much snow that school was canceled. When was that?. The storm occurred in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, 1987, when the Chicago area was hit by a full-scale blizzard that dropped 8-12 inches of heavy, wet snow. The snow was accompanied by prolonged periods of thunder, lightning, and strong northeast winds gusting in excess of 60 mph, which piled the snow into huge drifts. At the height of the storm, snow fell at the rate of 2 inches an hour with near zero visibility. The storm was responsible for 26 deaths, most of them from heart attacks brought on by the strain of shoveling the heavy, wet and slushy snow. That storm has been dubbed Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Must Visit Holiday Attractions in the City

There’s no time like the holidays in Chicago – from festive markets to all the lights and even performances. There’s so much to do and so much to see. Lynn Osmond – president and CEO of Choose Chicago joins us now with some must visit holiday attractions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Even as inflation slows, a Chicago restaurant owner still feels the pinch

CHICAGO (CBS) – Consumer prices rose less than expected in November, a sign that inflation is cooling a bit.But costs are still up more than 7% since last year. One of the areas still rising: Food. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to one restaurant owner in Pullman who's feeling the pinch.CBS 2 last spoke to the owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse about inflation in the summer. Since then, she said she's had to increase her menu prices twice.Take the cost of eggs. Dominique Leach remembers paying $13 for a case a couple of years ago. Over the summer, a case...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Wednesday Forecast: Rain showers with breezy conditions, temps in mid 40s

CHICAGO — Rain showers are falling across the Chicago area Wednesday, making for a slow morning commute. Ninety-percent chance of showers, mainly this morning and breezy conditions. High: 44. 100-percent chance of rain tonight with snow showers possible far north/northwest counties. Low: 35. For the latest weather updates, check...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods

COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

9@9: Paul, the ‘Stranger Ranger’?

CHICAGO – It appears that Paul Konrad had a nicknamed that we didn’t know about. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s called the “Stranger Ranger” for his love of the show “Stranger Things” on Netflix. So how did this come up?. That’s part...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

A windy & wet winter storm system heading our way

–At 5pm Monday—it will have been 60 consecutive hours since the temps have been below freezing at O’Hare—that’s 4.5 days—-and 156 hours (6.5 days) that temps have been below freezing at Midway. –It’s also been 4 depressing days in a row without so much as...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Pork Green Chile Hash

Vince D’Agostino, Director or Operations – Chicago, First Watch. First Watch – the leading daytime café serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm – with locations in Oak Brook, Kildeer, Naperville, Bloomingdale Court (just opened October 24) First Watch’s holiday menu selections...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Wrigley Field Transforms into Winter Wonderland

It is beginning to feel a lot like the holidays, which means it’s time to check out all the festivities Chicago has to offer — including Winterland at Gallagher Way. For the first time ever, the beloved holiday event will now be taking place inside Wrigley Field — and you won’t want to miss the premiere attraction of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
