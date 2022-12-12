ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Shepherd man killed in crash

A two-vehicle accident on the SH 105 bypass in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, has claimed the life of a Shepherd man. According to a statement from Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, at 1:34 a.m., the preliminary investigation into the accident shows that an empty 18-wheeler tank truck was stopped for a red light in the eastbound lanes of SH 105 and was struck in the rear by a small passenger vehicle driven by Samuel Alaniz of Shepherd.
CLEVELAND, TX
Troy Allen Bettes, Jr.

Troy Allen Bettes, Jr.

Troy Allen Bettes, Jr., 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1956, in Baytown, to the late Georgia Baggett Cameron and Troy Allen Bettes, Sr. Troy graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School with the Class...
DAYTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
Paula Lynn McGee

Paula Lynn McGee

Paula Lynn McGee was born January 25, 1942, in McAlester, Okla., to parents, G.T. Ennis and Iris Sisco Ennis. She passed away December 8, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 80. Paula owned El Burrito in Cleveland and Liberty for 40 years. She loved all of her customers...
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Webster police searching for teen who never made it to class Monday morning

WEBSTER, Texas - Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning. Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, was last seen in the morning leaving the 500 block of W NASA Parkway to get on the school bus. However, police say he never made it to his first period class at Clear Creek High School.
WEBSTER, TX

