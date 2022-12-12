A two-vehicle accident on the SH 105 bypass in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, has claimed the life of a Shepherd man. According to a statement from Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, at 1:34 a.m., the preliminary investigation into the accident shows that an empty 18-wheeler tank truck was stopped for a red light in the eastbound lanes of SH 105 and was struck in the rear by a small passenger vehicle driven by Samuel Alaniz of Shepherd.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO