Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Man makes small purchase before robbing Third Ward convenience store at gunpoint, HPD says
Authorities said the man, who was last seen wearing a purple Rugrats hoodie and light-colored jeans, made a small purchase before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register.
Store manager robbed at Houston business after making trip to bank, HPD says
Surveillance video caught the moment the suspects run up to the victim and throw him to the ground before running off with a money bag, police said.
A bad boy: Dog steals package off porch in Woodforest area after snooping around 3 times
A parcel has been recovered after a pooch sniffing around a home for goodies on three separate occasions finally scored.
bluebonnetnews.com
Neyland retiring as chief deputy for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
After more than 31 years of service with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Don Neyland is retiring. As he isn’t one for fanfare and shuns the limelight, Neyland was surprised with a retirement party in his honor on Wednesday at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty.
bluebonnetnews.com
Shepherd man killed in crash
A two-vehicle accident on the SH 105 bypass in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, has claimed the life of a Shepherd man. According to a statement from Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, at 1:34 a.m., the preliminary investigation into the accident shows that an empty 18-wheeler tank truck was stopped for a red light in the eastbound lanes of SH 105 and was struck in the rear by a small passenger vehicle driven by Samuel Alaniz of Shepherd.
KPLC TV
Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017. Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony...
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
fox26houston.com
Mom battling stage 4 cancer pleading with community to help find her missing son with learning disabilities
HOUSTON - With cold, rainy weather moving in Tuesday night, one Houston mother is pleading with the community to help find her 17-year-old son, who has multiple learning disabilities. Micah Byrum, 17, stepped outside his River Oaks apartment Saturday night for fresh air, and hasn’t been seen since. "I...
74-year-old says he was robbed in his driveway after being followed from bank in Rice Military area
A robbery victim told police he believes he was followed from the bank after video caught the suspect lurking close behind before running at the 74-year-old in his driveway.
Robbery victim survives being held up at gunpoint in Montrose, where HPD reports rise in crime
ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows over 40 robberies have been reported in Montrose this year, an area where police say crime is on the rise.
bluebonnetnews.com
Troy Allen Bettes, Jr.
Troy Allen Bettes, Jr., 66, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1956, in Baytown, to the late Georgia Baggett Cameron and Troy Allen Bettes, Sr. Troy graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School with the Class...
KHOU 11 visits man accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff in Harris County Jail
HOUSTON — Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper TakeOff, is due in court on Wednesday. His lawyers are asking for his $2 million bond to be reduced. Lawyers said they believe the bond amount is "excessive" and want a judge to reduce it...
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
Caught on camera: Robbers terrorize employees, diners at Houston sushi restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are working to track down two suspects who were caught on camera robbing employees and diners at a popular Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue. This happened in the middle of the day Sunday at The Blue Fish. "It's very shocking. We didn't expect this to...
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
bluebonnetnews.com
Paula Lynn McGee
Paula Lynn McGee was born January 25, 1942, in McAlester, Okla., to parents, G.T. Ennis and Iris Sisco Ennis. She passed away December 8, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 80. Paula owned El Burrito in Cleveland and Liberty for 40 years. She loved all of her customers...
HPD bodycam video shows aftermath of shots fired at Kingwood homeowner while checking panic alarm
"Sir, do you not see all these lights?" HPD said the man pointed a gun at them when they responded to a panic alarm at his home. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
fox26houston.com
Webster police searching for teen who never made it to class Monday morning
WEBSTER, Texas - Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning. Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, was last seen in the morning leaving the 500 block of W NASA Parkway to get on the school bus. However, police say he never made it to his first period class at Clear Creek High School.
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
