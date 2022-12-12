ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 5

David Fromkin
6d ago

by law it's a breach of national security because it draws unnecessary attention, possibly putting this trolls life I'm danger. This the passive agressive crap younger people are pulling to attempt to show dominance. However, they'll be in for a rude awakening because everyone is sick of their childish games. This guy could use a few smacks that his parents failed to give him growing up.

Reply(1)
6
Viva's a liar!
6d ago

““I knew Border Patrol used to have Ford Raptors as patrol vehicles, which inspired me to make a design that embraced that aspect of the Raptor’s history.” Yeah, that’s not why he did it. It’s because he’s 25 and knows having his Raptor look like a border patrol truck will troll heavily.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Hit-and-run crash in Cortez injures pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was injured in the Cortez neighborhood Saturday morning. According to police, a 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on the 1600 block of 2nd...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway

SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy