Android Authority
Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip launched: Oppo's Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 rivals
Oppo's latest foldables come in two starkly different form factors. The Oppo Find N instantly attracted attention upon its reveal earlier this year, showing a more compact take on the Galaxy Fold-style form factor. Now, Oppo has returned with a sequel, while also launching a brand-new foldable. More like Oppo...
Android Authority
The latest Android 13 beta brings Pixel 7 Pro display feature to Pixel 6 Pro
Google first brought a display resolution toggle to the Pixel 7 Pro, and it's now come to last year's model. Google has brought a display resolution toggle to the Pixel 6 Pro. This feature comes as part of the Android 13 QPR2 beta 1 update. Smartphones from the likes of...
Android Authority
Oppo Find X6 leak gives us a first look at Oppo's next flagship
The render shows a new periscope lens. The unofficial render reveals a reworked design. It appears the phone could get a periscope lens. With its ceramic back that transitions smoothly to its camera bump, the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro both looked great. However, it looks like Oppo wants to shake things up a bit for the successor of the Find X5 series.
Android Authority
Samsung reportedly ditches Samsung, will rely on Samsung for future Samsung chips
Samsung relies on a sister division for custom smartphone chips, but that may have changed. Samsung has reportedly formed a chipset development team within its smartphone business. It’s believed that this team would create Galaxy-exclusive processors. Samsung traditionally relies on its sister company for custom processors. Samsung’s Galaxy S23...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🛰️ Satellite SOS shines again
Apple's satellite connectivity feature saves the day, weird gender options in online forms, and more today. ☕ Good morning! We switched from a bowl for our cat’s food to a plate, and now a substantial amount of food ends up on the floor. I foresee a switch back to the bowl really soon. In any event, today’s Daily covers everything from Apple’s satellite SOS saving the day again to Google’s top Chrome extensions of 2022.
The easiest ways to back up iPhone photos without iCloud
You don't have to pay for more iCloud storage to back up your images. Bram Naus / UnsplashjYou don't have to pay extra to back up your priceless photos and videos.
Android Authority
The star feature of next-gen Asus laptops is from another dimension
Asus is teasing its CES 2023 event and the possible unveiling of 3D OLED laptops. In three teasers we obtained, the company divulges its CES 2023 event date as well as laptop information. If you’re in the market for a 2023 laptop, future Asus models might be on the bleeding...
Android Authority
Motorola expands its list of phones getting Android 13
There's still no word on a timeline for these phones to actually get updated, though. Motorola quietly revealed a list of smartphones getting the Android 13 update back in August, although this was limited to just 10 devices at the time. Now, the company has announced an updated list of phones set to get the new Android version.
iPhone users just got a cool new software upgrade
A new software update is rolling out now to iPhone users, and it delivers new features and enhanced performance
Millions of Android fans can access ‘Clear Calling’ feature that dramatically improves phone conversations
GOOGLE has unveiled a new feature for Android devices that can enhance phone calls. The tech giant dropped its Pixel 7 phone this past October. And with the new device came plenty of new tools and features that enhance the user experience – including Clear Calling. What is Clear...
Android Authority
Hell freezes over: Apple allegedly working on app sideloading for iPhones
If this happens, it would change iOS forever. A Bloomberg report suggests Apple is working on allowing for iPhone app sideloading. This would be a direct response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which is set to go into effect next year. Allegedly, Apple is also working on changes...
Android Authority
Samsung remote not working? Try these 6 fixes
A TV remote that doesn't work is a huge problem. 01Check the batteries02Reset the remote03Check the network connection04Check the remote for physical damage05Use the SmartThings app as a remote06Reset the Samsung TV. Samsung’s smart TVs consistently rank at the top of any recommendation list, with the company’s display prowess shining...
watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new
Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
