ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 12, 2022

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWgss_0jfMJBm900

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Ding-a-ling Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums .

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's basketball: Alabama defeated Southern Mississippi 56-47

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts adds a first to his resume
  • Former Crimson Tide basketball players JD Davison flies above the rim for an alley-oop dunk
  • Former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams making strong moves against the Buffalo Bills

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 12, 1986 : Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse vehemently denied that Perkins would be leaving Alabama to become the new head coach of the Buccaneers.

December 12, 2009: Running back Mark Ingram Jr. won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy.

December 12, 2015: Running back Derrick Henry won Alabama's second Heisman Trophy.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Dec. 12: "The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled” – Nick Saban after Mark Ingram Jr. won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009

We'll Leave You With This:

Before Sunday, the last time Jameson Williams played football was in the College Football Playoff championship game, where he tore his ACL. On Sunday, Williams, now a member of the Detroit Lions, caught his first pass in the NFL, a touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings.

After he scored, Williams gave the ball to his father, who was in attendance to watch his son's first professional game.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Wide Receiver room loses another one

With the announcement of freshman Aaron Anderson’s intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Alabama football has now lost four wide receivers to the portal since the conclusion of the regular season. Aaron Anderson came to Tuscaloosa as a 5-star in the 2022 class, but hardly saw the field...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama transfer DB takes visit to PAC-12 school

The transfer portal recently opened up and Alabama has already seen 13 scholarship players enter. One of those is former defensive back Khyree Jackson. This was not much of a surprise considering Jackson had been suspended from the team at the end of the season. Jackson recently posted a tweet with him and his family alongside Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.
MONTGOMERY, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program

Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy