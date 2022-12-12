Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Radio Ink
‘Steve & Johnnie’ Returning to WGN Radio
WGN Radio says it is welcoming back Steve King and Jonnie Putman, who will host an overnight show on the station Saturdays. The show debuts Saturday, January 7 and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on WGN (720 AM) in Chicago. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is...
Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92
CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
valpotorch.com
I am a professor, I’m an alum
I decided to take a walk around campus last May. Graduation had occurred a few days earlier and Valparaiso University was a ghost town. With the hustle and bustle of the school year in the rearview mirror, my walk from one side of the campus to the other provided me the opportunity to take a journey back in time as I came upon my 20th anniversary of graduating from Valpo.
panoramanow.com
Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City
An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
WGNtv.com
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage
Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement
I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
CBS News
Heat, gas, hot water restored to Hammond, Indiana building after two weeks
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Heat, gas, and hot water have been restored to an apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana after two weeks. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza first brought you the story of the building on Webb Street on Thursday of last week. After CBS 2 began making calls, there seemed to be progress.
Grant Wahl’s wife reveals the cause of his death
Céline Gounder, the wife of late soccer journalist Grant Wahl, revealed the cause of his death while covering the World Cup in Qatar in a blog post on Wednesday morning.
valpotorch.com
I am a campus shuttle driver, I’m a Valparaiso native
I Am Valpo … That statement made me ask the question "Am I Valpo?" Well, I am a Valparaiso, Ind. native. Born and raised in our fair city. As a matter of fact, I was born at the old Porter Memorial Hospital (PMH) that was located on the edge of campus. That building is now gone, but the land is now owned by Valparaiso University. It is the empty lot between LeBein Hall and LeBein Hall Annex B. I have made the joke that now that I work at VU, I came home!
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor
Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
max983.net
Marshall County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Winner Announced
The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner for Marshall County is Caleb Cullers from Bremen Public Schools. The announcement was made by the Marshall County Community Foundation. Caleb Cullers is the son of David and Kathy Cullers. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in...
Rain arrives, flurries to follow
The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
