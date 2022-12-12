Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Hundreds of Petersburg seniors dress in best gowns and tuxedos for holiday gala
"So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes."
The secret these brothers use to keep their father's business up and running
Joe Heretick started the business in 1945 after returning from his time in the South Pacific as a member of the Navy in World War II.
Hopewell holding holiday light tour, learn how you can vote for your favorite house here!
The city recommends visiting the houses from 5 to 9 p.m. daily and includes both traditionally lit houses and homes with tacky lights on its light tour list.
vpm.org
VPM Daily Newscast: Dec. 14, 2022
The VPM Daily Newscast contains all your Central Virginia news in just 5 to 10 minutes. Episodes are recorded the night before. Listeners can subscribe through NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Megaphone, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts. . Here's a recap of the top stories on the morning of Dec....
Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week
The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Thousands of families receive free coats and gifts to keep warm this winter
It was a cold Wednesday morning outside of the former Dick's Sporting Goods store at Stony Point Fashion Park, but inside, thousands of families felt the warmth of the holiday season.
Richmond fire station on fire
Videos submitted to CBS 6 News showed fire shooting from the roof of Richmond Fire Station 8 on Williamsburg Road in eastern Richmond.
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
NBC12
‘People still care’: Angel Tree distribution warming hearts of families in need
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It’s that time of year again! Thanks to the generosity of so many NBC12 viewers, many families struggling this holiday season were blown away on Wednesday. Through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, thousands of donated gifts are going to children in need. On...
Will restricting convenience stores make Richmond safer? Expert says no.
The Richmond City Council is hoping to reduce crime by looking to apply stricter regulations on convenience stores by changing zoning laws.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Richmond tenants face evictions unprepared, unrepresented, study finds
Of the 252 eviction cases observed by researchers in Richmond, just one tenant had legal representation. By contrast, nearly 85% of landlords had an attorney present when they made their case.
NBC12
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews hit the vault that held the remains of A.P. Hill on Tuesday morning, but the day was overshadowed by intense arguing among onlookers. Crews started removing the remains around noon. Shortly after, intense discourse began between those behind the caution tape. Many of those standing...
Richmond police plan traffic ticket blitz
Police in Richmond haven't spent much time recently enforcing traffic laws. What's happening: Officials say that's about to change, and they announced a 90-day enforcement campaign beginning this week. Why it matters: Traffic injuries and fatalities have surged amid a post-pandemic increase in risky driving behavior. And a recent string...
State leader confident in Petersburg’s $1.4 billion casino plan
If built, the casino and resort would create up to ten thousand jobs over a few years, but the General Assembly still has to grant Petersburg a gaming license after Richmond voters said no to a casino last year.
With less donations and higher demand, Chesterfield’s food bank needs your help
A longtime staple in the Chesterfield community is asking for donations and volunteers ahead of their last food distribution day of 2022.
Family-Run Pie Company Goes National: Selling at QVC, Sam’s Club, and More
Based in Richmond, Virginia, pie-making company Joyebells has taken over shelves nationwide and is sold through West Chester’s QVC, as well as Sam’s Club and Food Lion, reports CBS 6 Richmond. Three years ago, Joye B. Moore started selling a few pies a week to a local restaurant...
Comments / 0