Richmond, VA

vpm.org

VPM Daily Newscast: Dec. 14, 2022

The VPM Daily Newscast contains all your Central Virginia news in just 5 to 10 minutes. Episodes are recorded the night before. Listeners can subscribe through NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Megaphone, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts. . Here's a recap of the top stories on the morning of Dec....
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews hit the vault that held the remains of A.P. Hill on Tuesday morning, but the day was overshadowed by intense arguing among onlookers. Crews started removing the remains around noon. Shortly after, intense discourse began between those behind the caution tape. Many of those standing...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond police plan traffic ticket blitz

Police in Richmond haven't spent much time recently enforcing traffic laws. What's happening: Officials say that's about to change, and they announced a 90-day enforcement campaign beginning this week. Why it matters: Traffic injuries and fatalities have surged amid a post-pandemic increase in risky driving behavior. And a recent string...
RICHMOND, VA

