Tuesday’s Headlines: Outrage Over DOT Shortcomings Edition
Bus riders to Mayor Adams: Don’t tell us to drop dead!. Advocates for the city’s beleaguered surface ridership reacted with outrage after reading Streetsblog’s exclusive on Monday that the Department of Transportation has already informed Mayor Adams that it will be unable to meet its legal requirements under the Streets Plan to install 20 miles of protected bus lanes this year, 30 next year, and, even the plan’s five-year, 150-mile bus lane obligation.
Tuesday’s Headlines: to Fare-Free or Not Fare-Free?
As incoming Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass decides whether to make transit fare-free (L.A. Times), The Atlantic argues that transit agencies should keep charging for the bus until governments can deliver better services. Shailen Bhatt won confirmation as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration by telling skeptical senators that he’s...
NEW NEW YORK: Gov, Mayor Endorse $5 Fare For Every Intra-City Commuter Rail Trip
All aboard for cheaper fares. Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams announced on Wednesday that they support an expansion of the City Ticket from its current off-peak and weekend $5 ride on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North to any time of any day. The announcement came in the new...
Talking Headways Podcast: Autonomous Vehicles in NYC? Oy Vey!
This week, we’re joined by Sarah Kaufman of the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation for a chat at the RailVolution conference in Miami. Kaufman and I talked about autonomous vehicle policy, acceptable safety levels, what will happen to the iconic New York City taxi and the lessons from Superstorm Sandy for transportation infrastructure.
Opinion: Gov. Hochul’s Failure to Act on ‘Complete Streets’ Will Mean More Senseless Road Death
New York State passed its first — and only — Complete Streets law in 2011 after my 14-year-old daughter Brittany was hit and killed on Sunrise Highway, one of the deadliest roads on Long Island. Brittany was a gifted child who excelled in anything she did. She played...
State Pols Reveal ‘Urgent And Necessary’ Plan To Fund Free MTA Buses
Two Queens state lawmakers revealed a financing plan for free buses in New York City on Wednesday, staking out their spot before Albany’s budget dance starts in January next year. Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) and State Sen. Michael Gianaris say their four-year plan to gradually eliminate fares on...
Locals Don’t Love the City’s Long-Awaited Re-Widening of Crumbling BQE
The city on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited plans for the beleaguered triple-cantilever section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, proposing three fairly similar options for a redesign of the crumbling infrastructure that will restore three lanes of traffic in each direction, albeit with a park on top. Confirming Streetsblog’s exclusive earlier in the...
Four Ways To Build A Better Automated Enforcement Program
Simple messaging changes can help transportation leaders win over residents who are skeptical of automated enforcement, a new study finds — and there’s even more they can do to make those programs equitable, effective, and deserving of public support. In a recent survey, a team of academic researchers...
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 14
CTA, Cook County Land Bank reach $4M land deal to buy vacant land in preparation for Red Line extension (Block Club) Drama! ATU president Keith Hill reelected, but challenger Erek Slater was arrested multiple times (Block Club) Street racer who killed 2 Judson University students while doing 90+ mph and...
City Launches Long-Awaited Containerized Residential Trash Pilot
It’s history in the taking. The Department of Sanitation at last began collecting household trash from containers along a single Hells Kitchen block on Tuesday, bringing the Big Apple one small but important step closer to freeing pedestrians from the oppression of mountains of garbage bags covering the sidewalk.
UP IN SMOKE? Private Buildings Step Up E-Bike Bans in Wake of Fires
Private buildings and institutions across the city are banning e-mobility devices of all kinds in the wake of growing fears over fires attributed to faulty lithium-ion batteries that have killed six people so far this year and left many more without a home. Call it a fitting reaction to the...
The (Too-Brief) History of Traffic Violence Memorials in America
Mass memorials to the victims of traffic violence are a rarity on American roads. But it wasn’t always that way — and there’s a fascinating history behind why so many lost lives have become virtually invisible in the public realm today. On this episode of The Brake,...
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 12/12 – Tonight Streetsblog will...
