ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Keep your candles far away from Christmas decorations

By Dan Mayeres
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hi3gp_0jfMIJwa00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Holiday candles can add a beautiful touch to any home decoration.
However, a small candle can turn into a big problem.

According to statistics, candles are responsible for more than half of home decoration fires in the month of December.

They cause millions of dollars in property damage each year.

The number of candle fires peak on Christmas Day and New Years Eve.

Deric Jamison, Assistant Fire Chief of the Wheeling Fire Department, says these fires are preventable in a number of ways.

He says there are a number of safety tips you can follow to keep your home safe over the holidays.

If you are using a candle on a Menorah for Hanukkah, you want to make sure it has a good steady base, that you keep it well away from anything that will burn. If you leave the room, blow the candle out.

Deric Jamison, Assistant Fire Chief, Wheeling Fire Department

The most common type of fire, however, starts right in the kitchen.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the second leading cause of property damage.

These types of fires tend to increase around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Fire officials say they are preventable by following some simple rules.
They say to never leave food cooking on a burner unattended, and keep any flammable material away from the cooking area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Pet of the Week: Joe

(WTRF) — It’s our favorite day today! It’s Pet of the Week!. Today, we’ll introduce you to Joe. He is 4 years old and is currently staying at the Marshall County Animal Shelter. He’s a perfect combo of playful and couch potato. He knows tricks...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Festival of Sound fills the J.B. Chambers stage with Christmas joy

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For 28 years, Wheeling Park High School hasn’t just brought us a Christmas concert…they’ve crafted a festival of sound on the J.B. Chambers stage. This Friday through Sunday, the choirs, bands and orchestra will sing, strum and drum together to finish the first half of the school year. Each of them […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Live nativity retells the Christmas story with real animals

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a 2000-year-old story, brought to life in a time of cars and electric lights. The Promise of Victory Church of God in Weirton put on a live nativity tonight for the second year of what they hope are many more to come. Featuring a drive-through depiction of the origin of […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF

Christmas with the Cockaynes takes guests into Christmases past

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves. Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.
GLEN DALE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WDTV

MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus. Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crews battle house fire in Marshall County

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for a house fire in Marshall County. Officials say the fire started in a basement of 210 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Dale. The call came in at 1:03 am and was contained at 1:45 am. Officials say there were no injuries but the house […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Next System to Move on Through

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy skies for our day today. High temperatures will be a bit spread out, but overall around 42-44 degrees. Some spots may sit as warm as 48 like down into St. Marys and as cool as 39 up into Carrollton. A few spotty showers are possible beginning around 10pm, but most of the rain won’t move in until after midnight.
SAINT MARYS, WV
weelunk.com

The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy