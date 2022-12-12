Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
National talk show host names Auburn a winner in the coaching carousel
The Tigers have gotten busy on the recruiting trail since Freeze's arrival.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
Auburn football coaching staff gets serious offensive line recruiting win
The newly implemented Auburn football coaching staff got a major victory for the future of AU’s offensive line, which has been a major sore spot for the past three seasons, on Tuesday, December 13 with the flip of Connor Lew from Miami. Lew is a 2023 4-star center from...
Paul Finebaum on recent Auburn football hire: ‘Understands every aspect of offense’
SEC Network host and notorious Birmingham-area radio personality Paul Finebaum was extremely bullish on one of freshly implemented Hugh Freeze’s recent Auburn football coordinator hires. Finebaum said on the December 13 edition of “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning“ that new Tigers offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery knows his stuff...
Scarbinsky: What might have been if Auburn had answered Mike Leach
Mike Leach’s life moved people. His sudden, shocking passing at age 61 has done the same. A parade of voices from lives he lifted, often by just picking up the phone, has come forward to pay tribute to a man who turned curiosity, non-conformity and an affinity for putting the football in the air into an art form all his own.
SDS: Bryan Harsin’s Auburn football undoing was coordinator hires
It’s only natural for Hugh Freeze’s Auburn football recruiting success to be juxtaposed with Bryan Harsin’s inability to get such victories. Not only has Freeze been able to land several blue-chip offensive linemen from the 2023 cycle and could be closing in on one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal, but he has made popular coordinator hires as well.
Alabama specialist Jack Martin announces transfer destination
Alabama specialist Jack Martin has found a new home. Martin announced Wednesday he is transferring to Houston after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Oct. 31. Despite entering the portal, Martin was in uniform for the last four games. Martin has served as the Tide's backup kicker and punter for...
247Sports
Freeze Flip: Auburn flips top center Connor Lew from Miami
Connor Lew, arguably the No. 1 center, has flipped his commitment from Miami to Auburn. The news comes just two days after he returned to Auburn for a second official visit. While Lew is just the No. 517 overall player in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite and No. 40 interior offensive lineman and No. 50 player from Georgia, Auburn has Lew rated much higher. Lew is a strong 4-star in 247Sports' rankings, and is the No. 16 interior offensive lineman and No. 33 player from Georgia.
flywareagle.com
Auburn football pursuing former Liberty QB commit Hank Brown
By June of this year, class of 2023 quarterback Hank Brown knew that he was going to continue his collegiate career at Liberty. Now, in December, Brown may end up as an Auburn football quarterback commit. Ever since landing the head coaching job, Hugh Freeze has been working double time...
WSFA
Smiths Station looking for new head football coach
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Mike Glisson has resigned as Smiths Station’s head football coach after five seasons. Glisson, a longtime coach in the area, led the Panthers to a 15-35 overall record during his time at the helm. Smiths Station High School told Sports Leader 9 that they...
Alabama player has wild quote about basketball program
Alabama is one of the most well-known and successful football programs in the country, but one basketball player clearly feels that the narrative is changing. Alabama’s basketball team has risen to No. 4 in the country following a hot start to the season, and guard Mark Sears thinks that is just a sign of things to come. In fact, in his view, this is just the first step toward Alabama becoming a basketball school.
Auburn Plainsman
A house, a home and a coffee shop, too
Whether you order a nice, cold apple cider or a warm, toasty Toomer’s Corner latté, anyone who ventures into Ross House Coffee stays for the same reason: it just feels like home. In fact, that’s what it originated as. Before Ross House Coffee existed, it was simply...
wrbl.com
Showers exit Monday morning while remaining cloudy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers will continue for the remainder of the day and into tonight before the system clears us by Monday morning. We will still have clouds early on Monday and possibly linger through midday before we get a few breaks in the clouds by the late afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.
Remembering Kamarie Holland one year later
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— One year ago today, a five-year-old girl was reported missing from a Columbus home. The same day she was reported missing, her body was found just before midnight in a Phenix City house. Her name was Kamarie Holland. Last year Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said this case started as a […]
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
Columbus: Two injured in shooting at Arlington Drive
UPDATE 12/14/22 9:31 a.m.: The injuries in this shooting were non-life-threatening, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say one man was shot and the other was grazed by a bullet. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured. Police received a call regarding a shooting at […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts
Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
Weather Aware, Wednesday Late-Thursday AM: Heavy rainfall & local flooding with storms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We will be socked in with clouds and watching a strong storm system towards the west for our mid-week forecast. Weather Aware-Wednesday 11pm-4am Thursday: A strong surge of moisture is lifting back into the region with strong surface winds supporting heavy rainfall and some weak rotation for heavy convective showers leading […]
