Connor Lew, arguably the No. 1 center, has flipped his commitment from Miami to Auburn. The news comes just two days after he returned to Auburn for a second official visit. While Lew is just the No. 517 overall player in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite and No. 40 interior offensive lineman and No. 50 player from Georgia, Auburn has Lew rated much higher. Lew is a strong 4-star in 247Sports' rankings, and is the No. 16 interior offensive lineman and No. 33 player from Georgia.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO