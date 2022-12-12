Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China
NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Analysis-No turning back: Global central banks vow to stay the course on inflation
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Central banks in Europe on Thursday followed the Federal Reserve in slowing the pace of interest rate increases but also offered a similar stark message that financial conditions will continue to tighten even as economic performance deteriorates.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household through covidtests.gov starting Thursday. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier...
Covid: Number of people hospitalised with virus soars experts suggest return of masks and testing
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England has increased 22 per cent in a week, new figures show as experts warn hospitalisations could pass 10,000 by the end of the year. There were 6,720 people in hospital with the virus on 14 December, up from 5,501 on 7 December, according to data released by NHS England.The number of mechanical ventilation beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients rose from 129 to 150 over the same period.The scale of the increase varies by region. The number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the south-west rose from 466...
EU parliament suspends work on files involving Qatar
The European Union's parliament has voted to suspend work on all files involving Qatar
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
Distrust mars deal to relaunch Sudan's transition
KHARTOUM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An agreement to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and unlock billions of dollars in frozen international support faces many pitfalls, including distrust of the signatories and splits over issues left to a second phase of talks, analysts say.
Comments / 0