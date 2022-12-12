ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China

NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
The Associated Press

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household through covidtests.gov starting Thursday. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier...
The Independent

Covid: Number of people hospitalised with virus soars experts suggest return of masks and testing

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England has increased 22 per cent in a week, new figures show as experts warn hospitalisations could pass 10,000 by the end of the year. There were 6,720 people in hospital with the virus on 14 December, up from 5,501 on 7 December, according to data released by NHS England.The number of mechanical ventilation beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients rose from 129 to 150 over the same period.The scale of the increase varies by region. The number of beds occupied by Covid patients in the south-west rose from 466...
Reuters

Distrust mars deal to relaunch Sudan's transition

KHARTOUM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An agreement to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and unlock billions of dollars in frozen international support faces many pitfalls, including distrust of the signatories and splits over issues left to a second phase of talks, analysts say.

