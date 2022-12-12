Read full article on original website
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Solihull community's sorrow over fourth boy's death after lake fall
The fourth boy to die after being pulled from an icy lake at the weekend has led to an outpouring of emotion from the community gathering at the scene since his loss. The deaths of the three others - aged eight, 10 and 11 - were confirmed at the start of the week following events at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, near Solihull, on Sunday.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Woman, 29, is found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by heartbroken friends who she was celebrating a hen do with
A 29-year-old woman was found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by devastated friends who she was celebrating a hen do with. Kay Reed travelled from Redcar, North Yorkshire, to Liverpool via minibus on April 29 with a group of women who were all celebrating an upcoming wedding. The group spent...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Three young boys have died and a fourth remains in the hospital in serious condition after falling into a frigid lake in West Midlands County, England on Sunday afternoon.
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC
Chatton regulars' shock at girl's plea for clean clothes for Christmas
Pub regulars offering to buy Christmas presents for children said they were shocked to get a plea from a child asking for clean clothes. Staff at the Percy Arms in Chatton, Northumberland, asked carers and social workers to write tags from children to hang on the Christmas tree. They were...
The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022
Heart-pounding mysteries, lyrical retellings, laugh-out-loud romances, and many more young adult books that captured our hearts this year.
BBC
Oldbury man accused of murdering his wife
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Legitte Reid, 55, is accused of stabbing Cynthia Turner in the chest at his home in Oldbury, West Midlands. The 55-year-old mother-of-two died of her injuries at the property on Hilton Road, said police. Mr Reid was...
BBC
Inquest opens into death of 16-year-old girl
An inquest has been opened into the death of a schoolgirl who died after taking a tablet at a nightclub. Lucy Hill, 16, became unwell while out with friends at a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on 3 December. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital...
BBC
Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland
Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 2,400 properties still without supplies. Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected. Two thousand of...
BBC
Amazon driver Daniaal Iqbal caused fatal crash while using Snapchat
An Amazon delivery driver who killed a motorcyclist while using Snapchat behind the wheel has been jailed. Daniaal Iqbal, 23, of Toller Lane, Bradford, collided with Peter Rushforth, 56, while driving his van on a country road near Ripon. The impact of the crash in September 2019 killed Mr Rushforth...
BBC
Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes
A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully". The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire,...
BBC
Paraglider Martin Dyer died doing what he loved, says daughter
A former footballer who died in a paragliding accident told his family "if I die, at least I die doing what I love", his daughter has said. Martin Dyer, 55, from Rhewl in Denbighshire, died after a crash near Annecy in the French Alps last July. Beth Woolford, one of...
BBC
Nottingham placenta error hampered baby death probe - coroner
A coroner says an investigation into the death of a newborn baby at a hospital was compromised by the way the placenta was dealt with. Quinn Lias Parker was born at Nottingham's City Hospital in July 2021 but died two days later from multiple organ failure. It later emerged the...
BBC
Man offers puppies in bucket to people in Manchester street
A man holding a bucket of puppies offered them to strangers in the street, an animal sanctuary has said. Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary in Melling said it had taken the one-week-old puppies in on Monday after their "terrible ordeal" in icy conditions. The litter of nine "arrived quite cold and...
