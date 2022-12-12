Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 29, is found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by heartbroken friends who she was celebrating a hen do with
A 29-year-old woman was found dead in her Airbnb bathroom by devastated friends who she was celebrating a hen do with. Kay Reed travelled from Redcar, North Yorkshire, to Liverpool via minibus on April 29 with a group of women who were all celebrating an upcoming wedding. The group spent...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Westminster council fighting public urination with 'splash back' paint
Revellers thinking of urinating in public could be given a nasty surprise after Soho's streets were painted with a special "splash back" substance. Westminster City Council has launched a campaign following complaints from residents. The council has spent £950,000 a year cleaning up after a spike in incidents since lockdown...
BBC
No emergency doctors service overnight due to staff sickness
The Isle of Man's out-of-hours doctors service is closing between midnight and 08:00 BST due to staff sickness until further notice. The Manx emergency doctors service (MEDS) was forced to close at short notice on Sunday for the same reason. A Manx Care spokeswoman said if usual calls to the...
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Chatton regulars' shock at girl's plea for clean clothes for Christmas
Pub regulars offering to buy Christmas presents for children said they were shocked to get a plea from a child asking for clean clothes. Staff at the Percy Arms in Chatton, Northumberland, asked carers and social workers to write tags from children to hang on the Christmas tree. They were...
BBC
Green Man: Concerns over events at new Powys farm site
There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at a property that the Welsh government has bought for the company. Officials have told local councillors there are plans to hold up to three gatherings a year for as many as 3,000 people at Gilestone Farm.
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
BBC
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
BBC
Solihull community's sorrow over fourth boy's death after lake fall
The fourth boy to die after being pulled from an icy lake at the weekend has led to an outpouring of emotion from the community gathering at the scene since his loss. The deaths of the three others - aged eight, 10 and 11 - were confirmed at the start of the week following events at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, near Solihull, on Sunday.
BBC
Nottingham placenta error hampered baby death probe - coroner
A coroner says an investigation into the death of a newborn baby at a hospital was compromised by the way the placenta was dealt with. Quinn Lias Parker was born at Nottingham's City Hospital in July 2021 but died two days later from multiple organ failure. It later emerged the...
Comments / 0