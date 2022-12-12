ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the tallest man to have ever graced the Earth

How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?. There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.
News Tender

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Swimming Loch Ness Monster Spotted on Webcam?

A diligent Loch Ness webcam watcher believes that he may have captured footage of the site's resident monster as it was swimming though the water. The intriguing virtual sighting was reportedly recorded by Ireland's Eoin O'Faodhagain, who has accumulated a considerable amount of potential Nessie video evidence by way of countless hours spent watching livestreams overlooking the location. While watching one of the newly installed webcams earlier this month, he caught sight of "a splash and movement on the screen coming into view on the right," which was followed by the emergence of "a long black shape."
BBC

Cleethorpes: Goose dies after getting trapped in frozen lake

Wildlife rescue volunteers have spoken of their heartbreak after a much-loved goose died and another was badly hurt after getting stuck in a frozen lake. The geese, known as Hansel and Gretel, were found trapped at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on Tuesday morning. Volunteers from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue (CWR) worked to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy