Newly Discovered Wyoming Chickalope is Rare And A Bit Horrifying
So... maybe the Jackalope will mate with just about anything. That is what made the jackalope in the first place. Two species that should not have been together, a jack rabbit and an antelope, making babies. So what the heck is this then?. Found, stuffed, and mounted in Douglas Wyoming:
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Huge Python Drags Boy, 5, Into Pool and Coils Around Him: 'Scary'
The boy's elderly grandfather jumped in the pool after the snake bit his leg.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Meet the tallest man to have ever graced the Earth
How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?. There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
WATCH: Bull Elk Has Had Enough Of Paparazzi Tourist
Rutting season means one thing: DO NOT mess with the bull elk!. It's really a bad time to do it any time, but this time of the year, just say away. This guy thought he was safe because he was on the other side of a fence, and on the other side of a walkway.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
iheart.com
Watch: Swimming Loch Ness Monster Spotted on Webcam?
A diligent Loch Ness webcam watcher believes that he may have captured footage of the site's resident monster as it was swimming though the water. The intriguing virtual sighting was reportedly recorded by Ireland's Eoin O'Faodhagain, who has accumulated a considerable amount of potential Nessie video evidence by way of countless hours spent watching livestreams overlooking the location. While watching one of the newly installed webcams earlier this month, he caught sight of "a splash and movement on the screen coming into view on the right," which was followed by the emergence of "a long black shape."
BBC
Cleethorpes: Goose dies after getting trapped in frozen lake
Wildlife rescue volunteers have spoken of their heartbreak after a much-loved goose died and another was badly hurt after getting stuck in a frozen lake. The geese, known as Hansel and Gretel, were found trapped at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on Tuesday morning. Volunteers from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue (CWR) worked to...
Meet the 'Crowned Crocodile' as 260 Million-Year-Old Skull Goes on Display
"Seeing the skull in such great condition really helps with being able to visualize how this creature may appear in real life," said photographer Israel Baldago
