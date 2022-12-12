Read full article on original website
IGN
Demeo Battles - Gameplay | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
More details about the long-awaited PvP version of Demeo have been revealed, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage! The darkness of Demeo’s dungeons has always felt more bearable with the light of friends — but what happens when friends become enemies?
League of Legends: Teemo Statue Available at the IGN Store
Calling all League of Legends fans: A statue of the lovable Teemo is now available for preorder at the IGN Store! In this statue from Polystone, the Swift Scout Teemo is standing on a cliff side, holding his poison dart blow gun in one hand and a raised telescope in the other hand.
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden - Official Release Date Trailer
Join Persona 5's Morgana of the Phantom Thieves for a guide to Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, and learn more about the stories of the RPGs, characters, and more!. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be available on modern platforms on January 19, 2023. Additionally, play day one with Xbox Game Pass.
Blaston - Official Free to Play Update Trailer
Starting today, the 1v1 shooter, Blaston, is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Steam VR — and starting in 2023, Blaston will be coming to Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4. In addition to Blaston’s shift to free-to-play, today’s update brings a number of additions and upgrades including new weapon attachments and skins, a revamped in-game store, improved Passthrough on Quest 2, and all-new full-color Passthrough on Meta Quest Pro.
Trackmania - Official Winter 2023 Campaign Trailer
Trackmania's Winter 2023 Campaign will be available on January 1, 2023. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this new seasonal campaign, featuring 25 new tracks, new trophies, new medals to earn, and new evolutive prestige skins to unlock. Additionally, as of now, players can already enjoy +260 new blocks and items.
Ultimechs Season 2 Official Release Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The competition is heating up with the second season of Ultimechs, available starting today. Season 2 sees the addition of an all-new Arcade Mode where gloves return faster, cooldowns are shorter, and Supercharges are more plentiful than ever.
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
Teardown - Official Art Vandals Update Trailer
In the Art Vandals DLC for Teardown, players take on the role of Freya Woo – the daughter of Gordon Woo, who features in the original Teardown campaign. You’ll visit the picturesque fishing town of Tilläggaryd and its modern art museum with new missions focused on getting revenge against artist Kerstin Stråbäck. Steal her awards, escape with her art and destroy what you need to, all while using powerful new tools like the Paperboy Gun and Jackhammer. The Teardown Art Vandals DLC is available now for PC.
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Launch Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot is available now on PC, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. Check out the action-packed launch trailer for the Colors of Rot free DLC expansion, which brings new enemies, new weapons, new abilities, and a new area to the action-adventure RPG.
Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days - Official Announcement Trailer
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is a new side-scrolling zombie survival game apart of the Into the Dead franchise. Prepare for a survival experience unlike anything that’s come before by fighting to stay alive on the zombie-infested streets of Walton, Texas. Guide a group of survivors in an overrun city, scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and fighting back against shambling corpses. Build up a fortified shelter while managing group members’ physical and psychological needs and uncovering terrifying stories that explore the true cost of surviving in a zombie-infested urban environment. Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is launching on PC in 2024.
Maskmaker VR - Official Meta Quest 2 Launch Trailer
Maskmaker VR is a colorful and whimsical puzzle-adventure VR game. You play as a Maskmaker's apprentice, learning to craft magical masks that act as gateways to mysterious realms. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, you'll explore your way through each "mask realm" seeking your lost master Prospero as you attempt to unravel the secret behind his disappearance. Maskmaker VR is available now on Meta Quest 2.
NosTale - Official New Specialists Trailer
NosTale is a free-to-play anime action MMORPG that is receiving four new Specialists and a Winter Raid. The Swordsman — Dragon Knight, The Archer — Blaster, The Mage — Gravity, and The Martial Artist — Hydraulic Fist are all available now along with new Winter Quests and Raids to enjoy. The NosTale Update is available now for PC.
Railgrade - Official Update 1.1 Developer Overview
Railgrade is a train management sim that has released Update 1.1 bringing new story content, mission modifiers, and more changes to the game. Players can now elect to switch off train ghosting, which means that trains will no longer pass through each other - requiring careful planning as your network grows in complexity. The No Timers modifier takes away the pressure of the clock, while Millionaire Mode unlocks unlimited funds, allowing your imagination to run wild as you build to your heart’s content. There’s also the addition of the much-requested Endless Mode, allowing you to continue playing past a mission’s completion. Railgrade Update 1.1 is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.
Millennials - Official Reveal Trailer
Millennials is a brand new University-Life simulator game with an isometric perspective. Players will dive right into the epicenter of college life, bustling with new friends, intense study, game-changing life lessons, and unforgettable parties. Millennials is coming in the near future to PC and can be added to your Steam Wish List now.
Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 1 Research and Event Guide
The winter season is now in full gear in Pokemon Go, propelling us toward the new year with the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. This exclusive winter event will debut Mega Glalie for the first time in Pokemon Go, not to mention the return of some holiday-themed wild Pokemon encounters, featuring Winter Carnival Outfit Pikachu and Holiday Outfit Spheal.
How to Get and Use Card Skins in Genius Invokation TCG
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
Xeod Moors 4
Visit the shop and pick up some recipes so you can craft to improve your exisiting gear, then move along to the next location. Bonus Objective 1: Win with an archer in the battle party. (Reward: +800 EXP) Bonus Objective 2: Perform an action to debuff an enemy. (Reward: Experience...
Call of Duty Mobile: India’s GodLike Esports and Team Vitality to Compete at World Championship Finals for 14 Crore INR Prize Pool
The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals will be held in-person for the first time in Raleigh, North Carolina from December 15-18. Sixteen teams from around the world will be competing for the World Championship title and their share of the $1.7 million prize pool (INR 14 crores).
Forgotten Wolf School Gear
This page shows you how to get the new Witcher Gear added to The Witcher 3 based on the Netflix series, added in the Next-Gen update (v4.00). The quest begins at the Devil's Pit near Mulbrydale in Velen, and regardless of your choices will reward you with diagrams for the Netflix armor. Return to Kaer Morhen to complete the Scavenger Hunt for the remaining notes and diagrams - they're on a library shelf in the main hall - and you'll have everything you need to craft the Steel and Silver swords that go with the set as well as the Mastercrafted and Grandmaster versions of this gear as well.
