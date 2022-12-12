Read full article on original website
IGN
Have a Nice Death - Official Executive Decisions Update Trailer
The Executive Decisions update is available now for Have a Nice Death in Steam Early Access, bringing new bosses, weapons, spells, story content, winter holiday decorations, and improvements, including six new difficulty modes, and a new meta-progression system to the 2D action roguelike game. Executive Decisions is the final major...
IGN
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden - Official Release Date Trailer
Join Persona 5's Morgana of the Phantom Thieves for a guide to Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, and learn more about the stories of the RPGs, characters, and more!. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be available on modern platforms on January 19, 2023. Additionally, play day one with Xbox Game Pass.
IGN
Blaston - Official Free to Play Update Trailer
Starting today, the 1v1 shooter, Blaston, is available as a free download on the Quest Store, Steam VR — and starting in 2023, Blaston will be coming to Pico Neo3 Link and Pico 4. In addition to Blaston’s shift to free-to-play, today’s update brings a number of additions and upgrades including new weapon attachments and skins, a revamped in-game store, improved Passthrough on Quest 2, and all-new full-color Passthrough on Meta Quest Pro.
IGN
GameVRoom - Official Early Access Trailer
GameVRoom is a socially immersive experience that allows users to customize virtual environments, set personalized key bindings, and play any game from the Steam library from the comfort of the couch. Host a private or public room, set the theme as a chic apartment or a sleek spaceship, and play hit games from Steam’s library of desktop games solo or with up to three friends in multiplayer mode. GameVRoom is available now on PC.
IGN
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Launch Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot is available now on PC, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. Check out the action-packed launch trailer for the Colors of Rot free DLC expansion, which brings new enemies, new weapons, new abilities, and a new area to the action-adventure RPG.
IGN
NosTale - Official New Specialists Trailer
NosTale is a free-to-play anime action MMORPG that is receiving four new Specialists and a Winter Raid. The Swordsman — Dragon Knight, The Archer — Blaster, The Mage — Gravity, and The Martial Artist — Hydraulic Fist are all available now along with new Winter Quests and Raids to enjoy. The NosTale Update is available now for PC.
IGN
Teardown - Official Art Vandals Update Trailer
In the Art Vandals DLC for Teardown, players take on the role of Freya Woo – the daughter of Gordon Woo, who features in the original Teardown campaign. You’ll visit the picturesque fishing town of Tilläggaryd and its modern art museum with new missions focused on getting revenge against artist Kerstin Stråbäck. Steal her awards, escape with her art and destroy what you need to, all while using powerful new tools like the Paperboy Gun and Jackhammer. The Teardown Art Vandals DLC is available now for PC.
IGN
Demeo Battles - Gameplay | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
More details about the long-awaited PvP version of Demeo have been revealed, along with never-before-seen gameplay footage! The darkness of Demeo’s dungeons has always felt more bearable with the light of friends — but what happens when friends become enemies?
IGN
Alchemy Stars - Official Starry Adventure: Heaven-Shaking Melody Trailer
To celebrate the 1.5-Year anniversary of Alchemy Stars, Tourdog Studio has introduced a series of limited-time event quests to the mobile game. Players can now obtain special event rewards like Lumamber and the Solamber of the new 5-Star Aurorian Brandy through event participation. As well, during the event period, log in to the game and get 10× recruitment for the Mainstay Recruitment each week.
IGN
Bait! - Official Fishing Buddies Update Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The first major content update to the game since 2016, Fishin’ Buddies is available now on the Quest Store and brings multiplayer to the core Bait! Experience on Meta Quest 2 for the very first time. Up to four players can visit Penguin Point together to cast their lines for casual fun or competitive tournaments.
IGN
Maskmaker VR - Official Meta Quest 2 Launch Trailer
Maskmaker VR is a colorful and whimsical puzzle-adventure VR game. You play as a Maskmaker's apprentice, learning to craft magical masks that act as gateways to mysterious realms. From mask-to-mask and puzzle-to-puzzle, you'll explore your way through each "mask realm" seeking your lost master Prospero as you attempt to unravel the secret behind his disappearance. Maskmaker VR is available now on Meta Quest 2.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
IGN
Railgrade - Official Update 1.1 Developer Overview
Railgrade is a train management sim that has released Update 1.1 bringing new story content, mission modifiers, and more changes to the game. Players can now elect to switch off train ghosting, which means that trains will no longer pass through each other - requiring careful planning as your network grows in complexity. The No Timers modifier takes away the pressure of the clock, while Millionaire Mode unlocks unlimited funds, allowing your imagination to run wild as you build to your heart’s content. There’s also the addition of the much-requested Endless Mode, allowing you to continue playing past a mission’s completion. Railgrade Update 1.1 is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
Trackmania - Official Winter 2023 Campaign Trailer
Trackmania's Winter 2023 Campaign will be available on January 1, 2023. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this new seasonal campaign, featuring 25 new tracks, new trophies, new medals to earn, and new evolutive prestige skins to unlock. Additionally, as of now, players can already enjoy +260 new blocks and items.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Official Free Weekend: December 15th - 19th Trailer
In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the broken kingdoms of England. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is free to play from December 15 through December 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
IGN
How to Use the Genius Invokation Card Shop
Genius Invokation is a card game in the world of Genshin Impact. This card game is popular in the world of Teyvat and has its grasp all over the continent. Since this is a card battle game, there are different cards that the players can use to attack, defend, or produce effects with, and it is key to use a range and combination of all of these in order to achieve victory.
IGN
The Last Remnants of Asgard - The Barrens
This Remnant of Asgard is found in the camp located on the southeastern end of The Barrens. To get there, fast travel to The Canyons' Mystic Gateway and take a sled to the camp underneath the archway just east of the entrance to The Below. When you arrive you'll have to take on two mini-bosses so be prepared for a fight.
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
IGN
Forgotten Wolf School Gear
This page shows you how to get the new Witcher Gear added to The Witcher 3 based on the Netflix series, added in the Next-Gen update (v4.00). The quest begins at the Devil's Pit near Mulbrydale in Velen, and regardless of your choices will reward you with diagrams for the Netflix armor. Return to Kaer Morhen to complete the Scavenger Hunt for the remaining notes and diagrams - they're on a library shelf in the main hall - and you'll have everything you need to craft the Steel and Silver swords that go with the set as well as the Mastercrafted and Grandmaster versions of this gear as well.
