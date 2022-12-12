This page shows you how to get the new Witcher Gear added to The Witcher 3 based on the Netflix series, added in the Next-Gen update (v4.00). The quest begins at the Devil's Pit near Mulbrydale in Velen, and regardless of your choices will reward you with diagrams for the Netflix armor. Return to Kaer Morhen to complete the Scavenger Hunt for the remaining notes and diagrams - they're on a library shelf in the main hall - and you'll have everything you need to craft the Steel and Silver swords that go with the set as well as the Mastercrafted and Grandmaster versions of this gear as well.

2 DAYS AGO