Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game
McCourty left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cardinals to be evaluated for a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. McCourty entered the medical tent after being involved in a hard tackle, but no official word on whether he suffered a concussion was reported. He did tell Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald that he was fine after the game, so it would appear he did not, but no official word on his status has been reported. His practice level in the days ahead should shed a better light on his abilities to suit up Sunday against the Raiders.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle
Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: Records 21-yard reception
Manhertz played 27 of the Jaguars' 67 snaps on offense and turned his lone target into a 21-yard reception in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans. Manhertz came through with his first 20-plus-yard reception of the season, as he entered Sunday's contest with five receptions for 21 yards over his first 13 appearances. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Manhertz continues to share the field regularly with top tight end Evan Engram, but Manhertz is deployed almost exclusively as a blocker whenever he's out there.
Bills' Kaiir Elam: Takes back seat on defense
While Elam suited up for Sunday's win against the Jets, he played just one special-teams snap and did not play on defense. The first-rounder was a key piece earlier in the season, but with stud corner Tre'Davious White (knee) back in action and now shadowing the opponent's best receiver, Elam is left competing for time with other players for essentially one spot. Dane Jackson and veteran Xavier Rhodes have been used in that role over Elam, who has sat out three of the past five games due to either injury or coach's decision. He hasn't recorded so much as a tackle since Week 9.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet again Tuesday
Gordon ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Suns. Gordon failed to score more than 15 points for the seventh consecutive game, continuing what has been a subpar season thus far. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors of late, something that seems to happen every season. The Rockets may be better off parting ways with him, if only to afford more playing time for some of their young pieces such as Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.
49ers' Brock Purdy: Questionable for Thursday night
Purdy (oblique/ribs) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Purdy should be able to play without risking a more serious injury, but the pain the quarterback is still experiencing could impact his throwing and mobility. If Purdy isn't cleared prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the 49ers will turn to journeyman Josh Johnson, who mopped up for the injured Purdy in the second half of last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
Pirates' Wei-Chieh Huang: Joins new organization
The Pirates selected Huang in the minor-league Rule 5 draft last week. Huang previously made four appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2019, but he served as pitching depth in the Giants' organization this past season. In 23 appearances (13 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, Huang posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Though he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 29-year-old right-hander could have a clearer path back to the majors in Pittsburgh than he had in San Francisco in 2022.
