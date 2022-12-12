Read full article on original website
hamilton.edu
Volleyball places two athletes on academic all-district team
Hamilton College's Kate Carman '24 (New York, N.Y./Trinity School) and Summer McClintic '24 (Baldwinsville, N.Y./Baker HS) have been recognized on the 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Volleyball Team, which is selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). The team honors the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the...
hamilton.edu
Women's hockey returns to the national rankings at No. 13
The Hamilton College women's hockey team is ranked 13th in the USCHO.com Division III Top 15 poll released on Monday, Dec. 12. The Continentals were also at No. 13 in the poll back on November 21, but had dropped down to "others receiving votes" the last two weeks. Hamilton, which is 6-2-0 overall and winners of four straight, defeated then-No. 15 Endicott College 6-3 on Saturday and 3-0 on Sunday at home.
hamilton.edu
Women's soccer puts four athletes on academic all-district team
Four Hamilton College student-athletes have been recognized on the 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Soccer Team, which is selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). The team honors the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
An exasperated Jim Boeheim might pair 2 power forwards with Jesse Edwards: ‘It’s not ideal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak was asked late Monday night to estimate how many times Jim Boeheim invokes the word “rebound” with his Syracuse basketball team. “Oh, every other sentence,” he said. “Rebound! John! John! Rebound! And that’s with everybody.”
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
newyorkupstate.com
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
uticatangerine.com
Utica Bread, a rising bakery in a growing community
A crowd of people gathered outside of one small store on Genesee Street in New Hartford early on a Saturday morning. The shop was due to open in two minutes, and already people were lined up, waiting eagerly to be let in. Finally, the door opens, and the smell of...
wrvo.org
Cazenovia College students react to their school closing next year
The closing of Cazenovia College at the end of its spring semester leaves hundreds of students scrambling to figure out what’s next in their college careers. On a drizzly December day, there are few students out and about on this small-town campus. The students who are though have common reactions to news this week that Cazenovia is closing because of financial problems.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
31 new businesses in Central New York including a volleyball club and hot sauce purveyor
Thirty-one new businessesfiled certificates with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9. The new businesses included a volleyball club and a hot sauce seller. One business filed from out of county.
Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school to host Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nezamiyah White
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Academy of Science Charter school is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit the family of Nezamiyah White on Saturday December 17. The dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school at 1001 Park Ave in Syracuse. Nezamiyah […]
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
localsyr.com
The timing and amount of snow heading our way
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is heading our way and its impacts will be felt from Thursday afternoon into Friday night. Snow or a wintry mix arrives in Central New York after 1 p.m. Thursday. Steady snow and temperatures above freezing for Thursday’s evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Thursday Morning Through Friday Evening, Dec. 15-16
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday morning, Dec. 15 through Friday evening, Dec. 16 for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis Counties. This includes the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville. * WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9...
Winter storm alerts issued in Upstate NY for heavy snow, ice, high winds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A winter storm that caused blizzards and tornadoes as it barreled across the country will arrive in Upstate New York on Thursday, bringing the threat of heavy snow, ice and high winds. The National Weather Service is warning of slippery roads and potential power outages on Thursday...
A ‘chicken and bourbon joint’ is coming to the former Empire Brewing space in Armory Square
Syracuse, N. Y. — A locally owned, Nashville-inspired “fried chicken and bourbon joint” plans to open in the spring in a long-vacant and prominent restaurant space in Armory Square. But first, its owners this month will open a new cocktail bar around the block. And that’s on...
urbancny.com
Tai Chi for Arthritis & Falls Prevention – Participants Meet Twice a Week for 8 Weeks for a One Hour Session
Online Zoom Classes – the link will be emailed to all registered participants. Dates of the Week and Time – Mondays and Thursdays from 10:00 -11:00 am. Begins Monday, January 23, 2023 and continues until Thursday March 16, 2023. Tai Chi is the ancient practice that combines slow...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
hamilton.edu
HCSPiP Awarded Second Grant
The American Philosophical Association (APA) recently awarded the Hamilton College Summer Program in Philosophy (HCSPiP) a Small Program Grant, allowing the program to hire a pedagogy resident for the 2023 session. The grant was written by Professor of Philosophy Russell Marcus and Mercedes Corredor ’15, an assistant professor of philosophy at Virginia Tech.
