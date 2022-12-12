ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hamilton.edu

Volleyball places two athletes on academic all-district team

Hamilton College's Kate Carman '24 (New York, N.Y./Trinity School) and Summer McClintic '24 (Baldwinsville, N.Y./Baker HS) have been recognized on the 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Volleyball Team, which is selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). The team honors the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the...
CLINTON, NY
hamilton.edu

Women's hockey returns to the national rankings at No. 13

The Hamilton College women's hockey team is ranked 13th in the USCHO.com Division III Top 15 poll released on Monday, Dec. 12. The Continentals were also at No. 13 in the poll back on November 21, but had dropped down to "others receiving votes" the last two weeks. Hamilton, which is 6-2-0 overall and winners of four straight, defeated then-No. 15 Endicott College 6-3 on Saturday and 3-0 on Sunday at home.
CLINTON, NY
hamilton.edu

Women's soccer puts four athletes on academic all-district team

Four Hamilton College student-athletes have been recognized on the 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Soccer Team, which is selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). The team honors the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes...
CLINTON, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
SYRACUSE, NY
uticatangerine.com

Utica Bread, a rising bakery in a growing community

A crowd of people gathered outside of one small store on Genesee Street in New Hartford early on a Saturday morning. The shop was due to open in two minutes, and already people were lined up, waiting eagerly to be let in. Finally, the door opens, and the smell of...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
wrvo.org

Cazenovia College students react to their school closing next year

The closing of Cazenovia College at the end of its spring semester leaves hundreds of students scrambling to figure out what’s next in their college careers. On a drizzly December day, there are few students out and about on this small-town campus. The students who are though have common reactions to news this week that Cazenovia is closing because of financial problems.
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

The timing and amount of snow heading our way

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is heading our way and its impacts will be felt from Thursday afternoon into Friday night. Snow or a wintry mix arrives in Central New York after 1 p.m. Thursday. Steady snow and temperatures above freezing for Thursday’s evening commute.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
hamilton.edu

HCSPiP Awarded Second Grant

The American Philosophical Association (APA) recently awarded the Hamilton College Summer Program in Philosophy (HCSPiP) a Small Program Grant, allowing the program to hire a pedagogy resident for the 2023 session. The grant was written by Professor of Philosophy Russell Marcus and Mercedes Corredor ’15, an assistant professor of philosophy at Virginia Tech.
CLINTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy