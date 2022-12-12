Read full article on original website
OHIO – One of the biggest questions that is asked during the Christmas season every year, everyone seems to want the white stuff for just one special week. It appears as though a weather pattern will be developing across the U.S. that points toward a strong chance for snow developing around the Christmas period. A long-range forecast issued by NOAA every Friday forecasts a wintry pattern developing sometime in the second half of December. Their extended forecast calls for a wintery mix the week of Christmas but has not exactly defined Christmas day yet.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy skies for our day today. High temperatures will be a bit spread out, but overall around 42-44 degrees. Some spots may sit as warm as 48 like down into St. Marys and as cool as 39 up into Carrollton. A few spotty showers are possible beginning around 10pm, but most of the rain won’t move in until after midnight.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hopefully you have had a chance to get out and soak in some sunshine!. Temperatures will fall quickly into the lower 30s and upper 20s this evening as skies remain mostly clear. After midnight, more clouds start to roll into Northeast Ohio. It will be a...
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some clearing later, low 29. It has been a very gray day today with little change in our temps. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds tonight and temps will fall closer to normal in the upper 20s in town and mid 20s outside of town. Tuesday expect some more sunshine, and temps a degree or two above normal in the middle 40s.
Since record keeping began in Northern Ohio 126 years ago, we've had at least 1-inch of snow on the ground 52 times on Dec. 25. That's roughly a "white Christmas" two out of every five years.
Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south were warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country.
After another gray and cool day today, clouds will be rather thick overnight tonight with lows dropping into the middle 30s, still about a half dozen above normal with little to no wind overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Monday with a bit of clearing possible through the day with highs near normal in the lower 40s.
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
CLEVELAND — A camera in the Cleveland Metroparks captured historic photos recently, showing a bobcat prowling through the underbrush. It's the first modern sighting of a bobcat in Cuyahoga County since 1850, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the Metroparks said. "Typically bobcats like more natural areas, thicker...
Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Each fall just before harvest, the OSU weed science program conducts a statewide driving survey evaluating the frequency and distribution of problematic weed species in Ohio. Diagonal transects are driven through the top 45-50 soybean producing counties. Visual ratings are given for ten weed species in each soybean field encountered. The weeds evaluated during this survey were: marestail, giant ragweed, common ragweed, waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, redroot pigweed, volunteer corn, common lambsquarters, grasses/foxtail spp., and velvetleaf. In 2022 over 4200 fields were surveyed. Roughly 57% of fields were clean, or at least free of the ten weeds evaluated. The most common weed in 2022 was giant ragweed, present in 12% of fields when combined across rating levels. Waterhemp was the second most frequent weed, in 11% of fields, followed by marestail in 10% of fields. Grass/foxtail spp. were found in 9% of fields and volunteer corn in 8% of fields.
