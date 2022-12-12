ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round

Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC

Phil Bardsley: Stockport County sign defender, who donates salary to community trust

Stockport County have signed former Scotland international defender Phil Bardsley on a deal until the end of the season, with his entire salary donated to the club's community trust. The 37-year-old full-back was released by Burnley last summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He has played 400 career...

