Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
BBC
Warren Gatland: Returning head coach believes he can get Wales winning again
Warren Gatland believes he can get Wales back to winning ways following his shock return as head coach. Gatland is already Wales' most successful and longest-serving coach, having won three Grand Slams during his previous 12-year reign. Just as when he first arrived in 2007, the Kiwi takes over a...
BBC
Warren Gatland: Wales coach backs Ireland counterpart Farrell to be British and Irish Lions coach
Wales coach Warren Gatland has backed Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell to coach the British and Irish Lions on their tour to Australia in 2025. Gatland is back for a second stint as Wales head coach while Farrell's team are now ranked number one in the world. Gatland led the Lions...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Johnston, Cho Gue-sung, Doig, Porteous, Cathro, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren
Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is being lined up by Inter Milan for a shock January transfer just months after he made the move to Verona in Serie A. (Football Scotland) New Celtic arrival Alistair Johnston reveals he only needed 10 minutes with Callum McGregor to know he'd "go to war" with the club captain. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round
Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC
Phil Bardsley: Stockport County sign defender, who donates salary to community trust
Stockport County have signed former Scotland international defender Phil Bardsley on a deal until the end of the season, with his entire salary donated to the club's community trust. The 37-year-old full-back was released by Burnley last summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He has played 400 career...
