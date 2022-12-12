Around Town Briefs 12/12/22

SONS OF NORWAY: The Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will hold their Julefest at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.

The program will be “Hats Off to Music” presented by Jeanne Anderson, with music by Lynn McFadyen.

• • •

YOUNG FARMERS: Dustin Scholtz of Eau Claire is one of nine young farmers finalists who will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Weekend in January in Manitowoc.

The Outstanding Young Farmer candidates are sponsored to the state event by past finalists, UW Extension county agriculture agents or other agricultural groups.

The Awards Weekend allows the candidates to network on farm and family issues. They will also take tours of local businesses.

The state winner will be nominated to attend the February 2024 national Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress, which will be in the state of Washington.

The Outstanding Young Farmer award is based on 50% progress in agricultural career, 25% soil and water conservation, and 25% contributions to community, state or nation.

Goals of the Outstanding Young Farmer program are:

• To foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of farmers’ challenges, as well as the appreciation of their contributions and achievements.

• To bring about a greater interest in farmers and ranchers.

• To help build an urban awareness of the farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy.

• • •

AWARDS: Five alumni and friends of the university will be honored this month with the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association Awards.

Honorary Alumnus Award

Dean Kallenbach received this award, which is presented to non-alumni or non-degreed alumni who have demonstrated great love of and service to UW-Eau Claire or the greater community.

Kallenbach had a 46-year career in broadcasting, including 35 years at Wisconsin Public Radio as a reporter, host and regional manager before retiring in 2021. During his time at WPR, Kallenbach oversaw more than 150 UW-Eau Claire undergraduates in journalism, public relations and marketing. He also spent 15 years as an advisor for UW-Eau Claire’s radio station.

Kallenbach championed Blugold student journalists and communication majors as interns at WPR and for full-time positions across the state, said Jan Larson, professor emerita and former chair of the communication and journalism department.

“I remain in awe of Dean’s abilities to lead by example, to teach with enthusiasm and to mentor with directness rooted in kindness,” Larson said. “Already, he is a Blugold in heart and spirit.”

Kallenbach enjoyed his working relationship with UW-Eau Claire and offers advice to today’s students.

“Take advantage of your liberal arts education and become good at as many things as possible, making yourself a more valuable and desirable employee, but also becoming a better citizen and community member,” he said.

Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award

Katie (Van De Hey) Landgraf and Camila Mennitte Pereyra received this award, which acknowledges the special achievements and great promise of alumni who are within 15 years of their graduation from UW-Eau Claire.

Landgraf, a 2007 graduate in accounting and finance, grew up on a dairy farm near Green Bay, where she had a leadership role on the farm and learned from her father about hard work, dependability and trustworthiness.

Landgraf worked as an adjunct professor at UW-Milwaukee and Cardinal Stritch University, and as a certified public accountant for a time.

Today, Landgraf is an assistant professor in accounting at the University of Hawaii-West Oahu, where she focuses on teaching and helping first-generation college students, like herself, overcome the fear of obtaining a university degree and developing long-term goals.

Landgraf stresses to graduating Blugolds the importance of staying balanced in life to obtain “a very productive and powerful outcome.”

Mennitte Pereyra, a 2018 graduate in music, is a freelance drummer and composer based in Chicago, far from where she was born and raised in Argentina. She attended UW-Eau Claire on a full scholarship to study music.

Mennitte Pereyra faced tremendous culture shock when she arrived on campus, trying to overcome a language barrier and adjust to the U.S. collegiate academic system, which was much different than in Argentina.

To succeed at UW-Eau Claire, Mennitte Pereyra had to quickly learn how to play in a concert band and orchestra while taking classes in a secondary language she still was learning.

“Cami prospered by pulling out her endless work ethic and unstoppable attitude,” said Robert Baca, UW-Eau Claire’s director of jazz studies.

At UW-Eau Claire, she was awarded two research grants.

Mennitte Pereyra received a master’s degree in jazz studies at Indiana University. Now living in Chicago, she performs extensively in local jazz clubs. Her most recent performance highlight was playing at the Chicago Jazz Fest in August.

Mennitte Pereyra’s recent accomplishments include being the recipient of the Jazz Links Fellowship granted by the Jazz Institute of Chicago in 2021 and being a finalist for the Luminarts Jazz Fellowship Competition in 2022.

Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award

Paul Smith received this award, which recognizes distinguished service to the community, state or nation in a manner that brings credit upon the award recipient and UW-Eau Claire.

Smith, a 1985 graduate in accounting, found success in the pool and the classroom. He was an All-American swimmer and a team captain. He graduated summa cum laude with an accounting major, passed his CPA exam on the first attempt and says he builtd “the technical skills that were foundational to my career.”

After a brief career at Coopers & Lybrand, Smith has worked at State Farm Insurance since 1988 in a variety of finance and operational positions.

Today, he is executive vice president and chief operating officer for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Cos., the 42nd largest company in the Fortune 500 with $80 billion in revenue.

Lifetime Excellence Award

Dale Peters received this award, which is presented to alumni who have demonstrated longtime and successful commitment to their careers and communities. These individuals have made a positive and dramatic impact through their enthusiastic dedication to service and living their lives as a testimony to UW-Eau Claire’s motto, “Excellence.”

Peters, a 1983 graduate in speech, retired in 2020 after more than 30 years working for the city of Eau Claire in a variety of capacities including risk manager, human resources director and city manager.

Peters postponed his retirement by several months to continue leading the city during the COVID-19 crisis.

Peters appreciates his diverse UW-Eau Claire educational experiences in the classroom and in outside activities.

“An outstanding, well-rounded liberal arts degree was, without question, the most valuable experience I received at UW-Eau Claire,” Peters said.

“The knowledge and exposure to literature, history, communications, science and comparative religion has served me well,” he said. “UW-Eau Claire gave me a thirst for learning and taught me the value of research and reasoning.”

• • •

TOY DRIVE: Royal Credit Union collected more than 650 toys and raised more than $500 for the Salvation Army through the annual Giving Never Melts Away toy drive, which was held in November.

New, unwrapped toys could be donated at any of RCU’s 26 retail offices. Monetary donations were also accepted in offices or online.

The toys will be given to families across northwestern Wisconsin and the greater metro area in Minnesota.

“We are extremely thankful to all community members that contributed to Giving Never Melts Away this year,” said Heidi Sandquist, RCU’s community engagement coordinator.

“It is a great feeling to know that we are able to help so many families in our communities and it wouldn’t be possible without our generous donors,” she said.

• • •

YOUTH OF THE MONTH: Abbygail Schlough, a senior at Boyceville High School, has been named the November Youth of the Month by the Menomonie Optimist Club.

Schlough is a member of the National Honor Society and has earned college credits through courses taken at UW-Stout. She also serves on the Student Council.

Schlough has been a member of the girls basketball and track and field teams. Her events include relay, triple jump and pole vault. Schlough went to sectionals last spring and will serve as team captain on the 2023 team.

Schlough loves music. As a trumpet player, she has been part of her school’s pep, marching and concert bands. She is being tapped for the UW-Eau Claire Honors Band and the Dunn-St. Croix Honors Band. She has garnered numerous awards in musical competitions.

With a focus on agriculture, Schlough has been active in the Future Farmers of America Boyceville chapter, where she currently serves as president. She has attended national FFA conferences.

Schlough plans to attend the University of Minnesota, where she expects to major in agricultural education and minor in dairy science.

In addition to the Youth of the Month award, the Menomonie Optimist Club provides work teams in partnership with area schools for projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, hosts the Menomin Meander family bike ride, and other youth-oriented projects.

• • •

AWARD: A Hixton woman is one of seven recipients of a 2022 Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter Award.

The Chapter Awards are given to volunteers and community leaders for outstanding service and accomplishments on behalf of Wisconsin’s environment.

Diane Cain received the Wildflower Award.

Cain has shown long-standing commitment to responsible and ethical wildlife practices as part of the Sierra Club’s Wildlife team, and sat on the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wolf Management Committee.

• • •

AWARD: Laura Larsen has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for November at UW-Stout.

Larsen, of Menomonie, is a custodian in University Housing. She has worked at UW-Stout since 2013.

Each employee of the month receives a certificate of recognition and a gift.

Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.

The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.

From staff reports