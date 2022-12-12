ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Around Town Briefs 12/12/22

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI8qU_0jfMG49200

SONS OF NORWAY: The Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will hold their Julefest at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.

The program will be “Hats Off to Music” presented by Jeanne Anderson, with music by Lynn McFadyen.

• • •

YOUNG FARMERS: Dustin Scholtz of Eau Claire is one of nine young farmers finalists who will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Weekend in January in Manitowoc.

The Outstanding Young Farmer candidates are sponsored to the state event by past finalists, UW Extension county agriculture agents or other agricultural groups.

The Awards Weekend allows the candidates to network on farm and family issues. They will also take tours of local businesses.

The state winner will be nominated to attend the February 2024 national Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress, which will be in the state of Washington.

The Outstanding Young Farmer award is based on 50% progress in agricultural career, 25% soil and water conservation, and 25% contributions to community, state or nation.

Goals of the Outstanding Young Farmer program are:

• To foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of farmers’ challenges, as well as the appreciation of their contributions and achievements.

• To bring about a greater interest in farmers and ranchers.

• To help build an urban awareness of the farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy.

• • •

AWARDS: Five alumni and friends of the university will be honored this month with the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association Awards.

Honorary Alumnus Award

Dean Kallenbach received this award, which is presented to non-alumni or non-degreed alumni who have demonstrated great love of and service to UW-Eau Claire or the greater community.

Kallenbach had a 46-year career in broadcasting, including 35 years at Wisconsin Public Radio as a reporter, host and regional manager before retiring in 2021. During his time at WPR, Kallenbach oversaw more than 150 UW-Eau Claire undergraduates in journalism, public relations and marketing. He also spent 15 years as an advisor for UW-Eau Claire’s radio station.

Kallenbach championed Blugold student journalists and communication majors as interns at WPR and for full-time positions across the state, said Jan Larson, professor emerita and former chair of the communication and journalism department.

“I remain in awe of Dean’s abilities to lead by example, to teach with enthusiasm and to mentor with directness rooted in kindness,” Larson said. “Already, he is a Blugold in heart and spirit.”

Kallenbach enjoyed his working relationship with UW-Eau Claire and offers advice to today’s students.

“Take advantage of your liberal arts education and become good at as many things as possible, making yourself a more valuable and desirable employee, but also becoming a better citizen and community member,” he said.

Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award

Katie (Van De Hey) Landgraf and Camila Mennitte Pereyra received this award, which acknowledges the special achievements and great promise of alumni who are within 15 years of their graduation from UW-Eau Claire.

Landgraf, a 2007 graduate in accounting and finance, grew up on a dairy farm near Green Bay, where she had a leadership role on the farm and learned from her father about hard work, dependability and trustworthiness.

Landgraf worked as an adjunct professor at UW-Milwaukee and Cardinal Stritch University, and as a certified public accountant for a time.

Today, Landgraf is an assistant professor in accounting at the University of Hawaii-West Oahu, where she focuses on teaching and helping first-generation college students, like herself, overcome the fear of obtaining a university degree and developing long-term goals.

Landgraf stresses to graduating Blugolds the importance of staying balanced in life to obtain “a very productive and powerful outcome.”

Mennitte Pereyra, a 2018 graduate in music, is a freelance drummer and composer based in Chicago, far from where she was born and raised in Argentina. She attended UW-Eau Claire on a full scholarship to study music.

Mennitte Pereyra faced tremendous culture shock when she arrived on campus, trying to overcome a language barrier and adjust to the U.S. collegiate academic system, which was much different than in Argentina.

To succeed at UW-Eau Claire, Mennitte Pereyra had to quickly learn how to play in a concert band and orchestra while taking classes in a secondary language she still was learning.

“Cami prospered by pulling out her endless work ethic and unstoppable attitude,” said Robert Baca, UW-Eau Claire’s director of jazz studies.

At UW-Eau Claire, she was awarded two research grants.

Mennitte Pereyra received a master’s degree in jazz studies at Indiana University. Now living in Chicago, she performs extensively in local jazz clubs. Her most recent performance highlight was playing at the Chicago Jazz Fest in August.

Mennitte Pereyra’s recent accomplishments include being the recipient of the Jazz Links Fellowship granted by the Jazz Institute of Chicago in 2021 and being a finalist for the Luminarts Jazz Fellowship Competition in 2022.

Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award

Paul Smith received this award, which recognizes distinguished service to the community, state or nation in a manner that brings credit upon the award recipient and UW-Eau Claire.

Smith, a 1985 graduate in accounting, found success in the pool and the classroom. He was an All-American swimmer and a team captain. He graduated summa cum laude with an accounting major, passed his CPA exam on the first attempt and says he builtd “the technical skills that were foundational to my career.”

After a brief career at Coopers & Lybrand, Smith has worked at State Farm Insurance since 1988 in a variety of finance and operational positions.

Today, he is executive vice president and chief operating officer for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Cos., the 42nd largest company in the Fortune 500 with $80 billion in revenue.

Lifetime Excellence Award

Dale Peters received this award, which is presented to alumni who have demonstrated longtime and successful commitment to their careers and communities. These individuals have made a positive and dramatic impact through their enthusiastic dedication to service and living their lives as a testimony to UW-Eau Claire’s motto, “Excellence.”

Peters, a 1983 graduate in speech, retired in 2020 after more than 30 years working for the city of Eau Claire in a variety of capacities including risk manager, human resources director and city manager.

Peters postponed his retirement by several months to continue leading the city during the COVID-19 crisis.

Peters appreciates his diverse UW-Eau Claire educational experiences in the classroom and in outside activities.

“An outstanding, well-rounded liberal arts degree was, without question, the most valuable experience I received at UW-Eau Claire,” Peters said.

“The knowledge and exposure to literature, history, communications, science and comparative religion has served me well,” he said. “UW-Eau Claire gave me a thirst for learning and taught me the value of research and reasoning.”

• • •

TOY DRIVE: Royal Credit Union collected more than 650 toys and raised more than $500 for the Salvation Army through the annual Giving Never Melts Away toy drive, which was held in November.

New, unwrapped toys could be donated at any of RCU’s 26 retail offices. Monetary donations were also accepted in offices or online.

The toys will be given to families across northwestern Wisconsin and the greater metro area in Minnesota.

“We are extremely thankful to all community members that contributed to Giving Never Melts Away this year,” said Heidi Sandquist, RCU’s community engagement coordinator.

“It is a great feeling to know that we are able to help so many families in our communities and it wouldn’t be possible without our generous donors,” she said.

• • •

YOUTH OF THE MONTH: Abbygail Schlough, a senior at Boyceville High School, has been named the November Youth of the Month by the Menomonie Optimist Club.

Schlough is a member of the National Honor Society and has earned college credits through courses taken at UW-Stout. She also serves on the Student Council.

Schlough has been a member of the girls basketball and track and field teams. Her events include relay, triple jump and pole vault. Schlough went to sectionals last spring and will serve as team captain on the 2023 team.

Schlough loves music. As a trumpet player, she has been part of her school’s pep, marching and concert bands. She is being tapped for the UW-Eau Claire Honors Band and the Dunn-St. Croix Honors Band. She has garnered numerous awards in musical competitions.

With a focus on agriculture, Schlough has been active in the Future Farmers of America Boyceville chapter, where she currently serves as president. She has attended national FFA conferences.

Schlough plans to attend the University of Minnesota, where she expects to major in agricultural education and minor in dairy science.

In addition to the Youth of the Month award, the Menomonie Optimist Club provides work teams in partnership with area schools for projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, hosts the Menomin Meander family bike ride, and other youth-oriented projects.

• • •

AWARD: A Hixton woman is one of seven recipients of a 2022 Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter Award.

The Chapter Awards are given to volunteers and community leaders for outstanding service and accomplishments on behalf of Wisconsin’s environment.

Diane Cain received the Wildflower Award.

Cain has shown long-standing commitment to responsible and ethical wildlife practices as part of the Sierra Club’s Wildlife team, and sat on the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wolf Management Committee.

• • •

AWARD: Laura Larsen has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for November at UW-Stout.

Larsen, of Menomonie, is a custodian in University Housing. She has worked at UW-Stout since 2013.

Each employee of the month receives a certificate of recognition and a gift.

Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.

The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.

From staff reports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers are without service Thursday morning. In Eau Claire County, over 2,000 customers are without power as of 8 a.m., according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Western Wisconsin has numerous power outages, with 31,360 Xcel Energy customers affected. All told, over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers are without services. Outages began being reported after midnight.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New home for Eau Claire church

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saving Grace Lutheran Church has been providing services in the Eastridge Center strip mall for 10 years, and is about to move into a new home. A new church has been built at 3735 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire. The first worship services are Christmas...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving

(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WisCommunity

Big solar comes to Dunn County

The parking lot at the Spring Brook town hall on 810th Street east of Menomonie was full on Thursday, Dec. 8, so we had to park just past the pile of leftover blacktop. Inside, residents were busy buttonholing representatives from Elk Creek Solar, and looking over displays showing the benefits and location of the big (1,600 acre, 300 megawatts) solar photovoltaic project. Over 100 people registered at the desk on the way in.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Cumberland Healthcare Announces Northlakes Community Clinic Will Provide Behavioral Health Services And Psychiatric Med Management In Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Wis. -- Effective January 1, 2023, two Cumberland Healthcare providers will be transitioning to NorthLakes Community Clinic (NLCC). Behavioral Health Therapist Karl Ader and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Jay Jevne will continue to provide similar services to patients in Cumberland but as part of NLCC. The change increases...
CUMBERLAND, WI
Volume One

Icon for Sale: Sheeley House & Saloon Goes on the Market

The Sheeley House, an iconic Chippewa Falls restaurant, has hit the market. According to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheeley House (236 W. River St.) is a three-story Italianate-style building dating back to the 1860s. It originally housed a livery stable on the first floor, a living quarters on the second, and a boarding house on the third. It soon acquired a nearby carriage house, and in the early 1900s the property transformed the first floor into a saloon. Since then, numerous businesses have occupied the grounds, and it has gone through restorations and updates that have meticulously maintained and somewhat modernized it, while also keeping its historic flavor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Homicide trial for Eau Claire man underway this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man accused of reckless homicide began this week with jury selection. 28-year-old Austin Vang is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marwan Washington, who died July 21, 2021 after being shot in the neck.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism

(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
trempcountytimes.com

Arcadia Post Office Closed

Arcadia area residents looking to send gifts through the mail this holiday season won’t be able to do so at the United States Post Office in Arcadia. The retail section of the post office had to be closed on Thursday after a crash reportedly hit the building, causing structural issues that make it unsafe for customers. According to a sign on the building, Arcadia residents who use P.O. Boxes will have to go to the Independence Post Office in order to pick up their mail.
ARCADIA, WI
wwisradio.com

Terror Threat Charges For Menomonie Man

(Menomonie, WI) — Prosecutors in Menomonie are pushing ahead with terroristic threat charges against a young man who says he wanted to burn down the place where he works. The D.A. filed formal charges yesterday against Garrett Kinser. Police got the call Friday to come to Phillips Medisize because co-workers said Kinser asked them to make a molotov cocktail. Police say he also threatened to cut-up a young woman who he works with and put her in the meat grinder. Kinser told investigators he was just joking, he says he made the threats cause he was bored at work.
MENOMONIE, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Communications Deputy

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department would like you to welcome Communications Deputy Allyssa Carney to the Department. Carney, who grew up and lived in the Neillsville and Hatfield area, was interested in applying for the position because she wanted to help out the community and hopefully make a difference in the lives of community members that she has been a part of all of her life.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy