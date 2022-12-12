Read full article on original website
Stockton teen arrested after armed home invasion in Lodi
STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager suspected in a home invasion that 911 callers said involved gunshots is now in custody, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. At around 9:50 a.m. Dec. 6, Lodi Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Anderson Drive for reports...
Security guard shoots, kills man during fight in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard shot a man during a fight in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post.
16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
Target on J Street burglarized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Person shot by security guard in south Sacramento dies days after incident
SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating after a private security guard fatally shot a person in south Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that a security guard and a subject had gotten into some sort of altercation. The altercation led to the security guard shooting the other person, police say; the person shot was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries on Tuesday. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case and it remains active, police say. Detectives note that the security guard has not been arrested. The name of the person killed has not been released.
Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery
LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.
2 shot, critically injured in daytime attack at Castro Valley apartment, sheriff says
Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Officers respond to reports of shooting at Arden Fair mall parking lot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Arden Fair mall on Wednesday. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the parking lot between at least two vehicles. Police said everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived after 12:08 p.m. The department said that no...
Arrest made after man found dead in abandoned Turlock building, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with the death of another man who appeared to have been assaulted and was found in an abandoned building in Turlock on Monday, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 14) Officers had received a tip that a...
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills man in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a man hit and killed late Tuesday night in Modesto. CHP officers responded to Service Road, near Esmar Road, around midnight to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian call. Officials say a 41-year-old man was riding his personal...
Turlock man arrested after body found in burned room
TURLOCK, Calif. — Multiple Stanislaus County agencies helped arrest a Turlock man who allegedly killed another man in an abandoned building, according to Turlock police. Turlock Police Department officers were called to the area of West Linwood Avenue and Ellerd Drive for a welfare check, Monday. The caller told officers a man may have been assaulted and could be found in an abandoned building.
Police investigating shooting near Arden Fair Mall
(KTXL) — A shooting occurred near Arden Fair Mall on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Reports of the shooting came in around 12:08 p.m. between two vehicles in a parking garage, according to police. Police are still working to learn about the circumstances of the shooting and find that the involved parties as […]
Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Missing Roseville woman found safe, police say
The Latest — Wednesday, Dec. 14: 8:20 p.m. Sacramento Police and Aeris Hammock’s parents on Wednesday said she was safely found. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are searching for 24-year-old Aeris Hammock, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Last seen on Dec. 9 Police said Hammock […]
Oakland police make arrest in fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook. Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated. “Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was […]
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
Person detained after 'intentionally' starting fire in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An overnight fire in Roseville was intentionally started, the Roseville Police Department said Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 700 block of Gibson Drive, which is down the street from the Galleria. A person was detained after "intentionally" starting a small fire that activated the sprinkler system, according to police.
Three suspected gang members arrested in connection to San Bruno shootout
SAN BRUNO - Three men suspected of belonging to an Oakland gang were arrested last week in connection with a lay-in-wait ambush that occurred in November in San Bruno, the police department there announced on Tuesday.On Nov. 26 at around 7:15 p.m., officers in San Bruno were dispatched to the 700 block of Kains Avenue on a report of a shooting. While responding to the call, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Two males in the car had been victims of the shooting, police said, and one had a gunshot...
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse Against Relative
Sonora, CA – After being invited to stay at an elderly sibling’s home due to the bad weather, the next morning an argument over food turned physical. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the area of Red Chestnut Lane, off Greenley Road in Sonora, following a call from an elderly victim reporting a physical altercation with her family member, 21-year-old Maryjane Moore, who had left on foot with a man, 30-year-old Charles Gilbert. The 70-year-old victim told deputies the next morning she had gotten into an argument with Gilbert because he went through her food.
