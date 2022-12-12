ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Asian markets extend Wall St losses; China COVID cases rise

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfDbD_0jfMExEo00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Monday after last week's decline on Wall Street, while signs of a s urge in coronavirus infections in China suggested progress may be bumpy as it rolls back its "zero-COVID" pandemic restrictions.

Attention was turning to an update on U.S. consumer prices and the Federal Reserve's last meeting of the year.

The last big piece of data on inflation before the Fed’s next decision is due Tuesday, when economists expect the consumer price index to show inflation slowed to 7.3% last month from 7.7% in October.

Meetings of major central banks including the Fed mean “there is potential for a whole load of volatility in markets; especially given the palpable tensions between inflation risks and fears of policy-induced recession," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

A survey of Japanese manufacturers showed a sharp deterioration in the outlook, with recession a growing possibility in the U.S. and other major markets. The business survey index fell to minus 3.6% in October-December from 1.7% in the previous quarter as manufacturers grappled with high prices for energy and other raw materials.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 2.1% to 19,475.16 and the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.9% to 3,179.04.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.2% to 27,842.33 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.7% to 2,373.02.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5% to 7,180.80.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.

China was setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests.

The precautions come as the number of cases appeared to be rising, though a sharp reduction in the number of tests makes measuring any changes uncertain.

President Xi Jinping’s government is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy.

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Friday.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%. Smaller company stocks fell even more, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower. The indexes marked their first losing week in the last three.

The S&P 500 finished 3.4% lower for the week and is now down 17.5% this year.

The U.S. government reported that prices paid at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That's a slowdown from October's wholesale inflation rate of 8.1%, but it was still slightly worse than economists expected.

The Fed has been battling inflation by aggressively raising interest rates to raise the cost of borrowing and slow economic activity. The central bank has already hiked its key overnight rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from basically zero as recently as March.

It generally is expected to raise rates by another half percentage point on Wednesday as it wraps up a two-day meeting.

Stocks have recovered some of their losses recently, as inflation has slowed since hitting a peak in the summer. But it remains too high, raising the risk the Federal Reserve will have to keep hiking interest rates sharply to get it fully under control.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 56 cents to $71.58 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 44 cents to $71.02 on Friday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, added 50 cents to $76.60 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 136.80 Japanese yen from 136.60 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0518 from $1.0537.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come

A bumpy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in its fight against inflation and signaled that more hikes lay ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by 0.50 percentage points, marking...
Boston 25 News WFXT

U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 95% of stocks in the benchmark index...
Boston 25 News WFXT

China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased antivirus measures after daily cases hit record highs. A notice on the commission’s website said it stopped publishing...
RadarOnline

Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories

Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China

NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain...
LOUISIANA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

BRUSSELS — (AP) — A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Boston 25 News WFXT

In the mail: Free COVID-19 tests to be sent again

The federal government will once again be providing free at-home COVID-19 test kits for free, mailed directly to consumers. The Biden administration announced that after a three-month stoppage, four rapid virus test kits will once again be shipped via the post office for free, The Associated Press reported. They can...
Boston 25 News WFXT

At 'Church City,' a taste of Catholic life in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Hymns echo through the spacious, blue-walled church. The congregants listen to the Gospel and the homily. They kneel, eyes closed and hands clasped in prayer or palms turned skyward. They line up to receive Communion as a choir belts out: “Lord, for my sake, teach me to take one day at a time.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
137K+
Followers
146K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy