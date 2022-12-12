One thing that could be done is to replace plastic bottles with aluminum ones. Aluminum is essentially infinitely recyclable. It takes only about 5% of the energy to recycle aluminum as it does to mine & ship the bauxite used to make it. Many beer companies are already using aluminum cans & bottles. Put a value of 10 cents for each aluminum container as do MI and OR then there would be far less plastic trash in landfills... (think NIMBY). Replace glass bottles with aluminum too. Bottle quality is becoming scarcer.
Ive been telling my lib acquaintances this for years they don’t watch or read any other news sources except the ones that make them feel good
Non paper bags, plastic, no glass bottles, plastic!! We warned you dummies in the late 80’s early 90’s. Yet you still didnt listen. Just wait for your new energy and see what happens. Hahahahaha
Comments / 27