ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 27

Whitepine
3d ago

One thing that could be done is to replace plastic bottles with aluminum ones. Aluminum is essentially infinitely recyclable. It takes only about 5% of the energy to recycle aluminum as it does to mine & ship the bauxite used to make it. Many beer companies are already using aluminum cans & bottles. Put a value of 10 cents for each aluminum container as do MI and OR then there would be far less plastic trash in landfills... (think NIMBY). Replace glass bottles with aluminum too. Bottle quality is becoming scarcer.

Reply(6)
9
Brad
3d ago

Ive been telling my lib acquaintances this for years they don’t watch or read any other news sources except the ones that make them feel good

Reply(3)
9
Life-Line3IDVet
2d ago

Non paper bags, plastic, no glass bottles, plastic!! We warned you dummies in the late 80’s early 90’s. Yet you still didnt listen. Just wait for your new energy and see what happens. Hahahahaha

Reply(2)
3
Related
Popculture

Pies Recalled, Could Contain Plastic Pieces

You may want to put down the pie as there's been a recall issued. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (the equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is taking precautionary measures to recall three Asda in-store bakery Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic, making them hazardous to eat. The pies recalled are: Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies four pack date through Dec.13, Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 28, and Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies four pack dated through Dec. 13. As a result of the pies being pulled, notices will be displayed in all retail stores that sell the products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and give directions on what to do if they have them.
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Rabih Hammoud

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Lefty Graves

Homeless person asks for food but rejects it when it’s generic not name brand

Food pantry shelf.Photo byAaron Doucett/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I worked closely with a church that helped the homeless and those who struggled with addictions. One afternoon my phone rang, and a woman from our hotline gave me a heart-wrenching story about her children not having enough food. I explained to her that our church had a food pantry and we could help her if she wanted to meet me down there at 10:00 am. It was currently 9:00 am.
Family Handyman

What Exactly Does the “Q” in “Q-tips” Stand For?

Q-tips, those hygienic products that you can use for everything from “gently applying ointments and creams,” to “clean[ing] and dust [ing] even hard to reach places,” are staples of doctor’s offices and medicine cabinets the whole world over. It’s no mystery that people often ignore the company’s warnings and use them as implements of ear-cleaning, but you know what is a mystery? What in the heck the Q means. It’s probably one of the little things you’ve always wondered about.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Reformist farmers in California are rethinking water

Reformist farmers in California have deposed the leader of the country's biggest irrigation district, who was known for fighting water regulations. Farmers are accepting less water means less farming. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. A local election in rural California caught our attention last month. Farmers ousted the longtime leaders of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Scientists Gain Unprecedented Look at Infernal ‘Hell World’ In Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Our culture is experiencing a crisis of masculinity

To have good mental health and a flourishing life, men need good fathers and strong male role models. They also need to have a sense of a cosmic destiny or the recognition that they have a purpose in the world. That’s the idea behind the great book Under Saturn’s Shadow:...
Futurism

Scientists Now Plotting First Fusion Power Plant

Following what is being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in the field of fusion energy, the US Department of Energy is attempting to drag the tech into a practical form by investing in the development of a pilot fusion plant. Earlier this month, researchers at the government-backed Lawrence Livermore National...
GreenMatters

Edison Light Bulbs Are Phasing Out — But Why? They’re Inefficient.

Thomas Edison’s filament bulb was the first affordable light bulb on the market. And even today, they are adored for their old-school look. However, they are not the most efficient. They burn out quickly, are very breakable, and most importantly, they require a lot of electricity to run. Let’s break down the environmental impact of Edison bulbs, and why it might be good to try another type.
Family Handyman

How To Clean a Furnace Ignitor

Gas furnaces offer lots of advantages. They’re easy to use, there’s no need to gather fuel and they feature fine temperature control. That’s why about half of U.S. households heat their homes with natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But gas furnaces do have...
geeksaroundglobe.com

SOLAR POWER MYTHS- WHAT IS THE TRUTH?

Scientists have been exploring the benefits and drawbacks of solar energy since the 1970s. For decades, it remained a peripheral idea whose potential was nothing more than speculative. However, recent changes in energy pricing and consumption, coupled with a greater consciousness about environmental conservation, highlighted the shift toward renewable energy in general and often solar power in particular.

Comments / 0

Community Policy