FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Harvard Crimson
Three Harvard Seniors Awarded 2023 Marshall Scholarship
From left, Grace R. Kim ’23, Kavya M. Shah ’23, and Aristotle Vainikos ’23 were selected as 2023 Marshall Scholars. Harvard College students Grace R. Kim ’23, Kavya M. Shah ’23, and Aristotle Vainikos ’23 were tapped as Marshall Scholars, the British government announced Monday.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Kennedy School Dean Outlines Faculty Hiring Initiatives, Discusses Directorship Openings
Seven months after Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf announced the school was recruiting two senior professors studying climate change and sustainability, HKS is still trying to bring them to Cambridge. Elmendorf said in an interview Monday that the Kennedy School still has “two offers out to senior faculty...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard to Establish David Rubenstein Treehouse as University-Wide Conference Center on Allston Campus
Harvard will establish the David Rubenstein Treehouse as a conference and welcome center for the University's future Enterprise Research Campus in Allston. By Courtesy of Studio Gang. Harvard will establish the David Rubenstein Treehouse as the school’s first University-wide conference center and a welcome area for its future Enterprise Research...
Harvard Crimson
Parent on Trial for Alleged Admissions Bribery Scheme Was Key Donor to Harvard Fencing, Witness Says
BOSTON — A fundraiser for Harvard’s fencing program told a federal jury Wednesday that Maryland businessman Jie “Jack” Zhao — accused of bribing the team’s former head coach Peter Brand — provided key funding for the team. Lawrence G. “Larry” Cetrulo ’71, co-chair...
Harvard Crimson
Demonstrators Hold ‘Blank Paper’ Art Performance in Harvard Square in Solidarity with Chinese Protesters
Artist Yolanda He Yang and Boston University students Rachel Kanter and Rowan J. Benz cover glass with the phrase You By Claire Yuan. Raising blank sheets of white paper, about a dozen people gathered in Harvard Square's Pit by the T station entrance Tuesday afternoon in solidarity with Chinese demonstrators protesting censorship and the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.
Harvard Crimson
Standing With Democracy and Chinese Protesters, At Home and Abroad
Demonstrators on campus covered their faces with white sheets of paper during a protest against the Chinese government's handling of Covid-19. By Joey Huang. This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School
Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School. December 9, 2022: It started with a doodle on a napkin and has grown into a movement that’s helping to transform healthcare. John Glaser, Executive in Residence at Harvard Medical School is the man who helped found CHIME and envisioned the formal role of CIO. How has CHIME evolved over the years? How does it help CIOs to network, share ideas and support each other? What is the CIO of the Past? The CIO of the Present? The CIO of the Future? How did the CIO role transform from the sole authority on IT to team player? How can CIO’s pay it forward to the next generation of leaders?
Harvard Crimson
From Our Bookshelves: The Forest of Wool and Steel
Harvard is a strange place. It’s a rollercoaster of extreme highs and lows, with some loops in between. A place where it is hard to be alone and easy to be lonely. It simultaneously creates and challenges your values. It advocates for mental health but works you to the bone.
physiciansweekly.com
Internal Medicine Trainees’ Views on Cardiology
A poll from a decade ago found a discrepancy between internal medicine residents’ professional development priorities and their views on cardiology, and no data from the present day supports this finding. For the sake of attracting and retaining a diverse and skilled cardiology staff in the future, this data is crucial. This study aimed to determine how residents’ perceptions of cardiology and their professional development affected their decision to specialize. After some revisions, the questionnaire from the original study in 2010 was distributed to US internal medicine residency programs. The participants (internal medicine residents) ranked 20 perspectives on cardiology and 38 preferences for continuing education.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Police Chief Discusses New Union Contract, Department Reform Efforts
The Harvard University Police Department's headquarters are located on Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard University and its police officers’ union agreed to a new contract after nearly two years of negotiations, police chief Victor A. Clay said in an interview Tuesday. The previous contract expired...
