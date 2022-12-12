Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School. December 9, 2022: It started with a doodle on a napkin and has grown into a movement that’s helping to transform healthcare. John Glaser, Executive in Residence at Harvard Medical School is the man who helped found CHIME and envisioned the formal role of CIO. How has CHIME evolved over the years? How does it help CIOs to network, share ideas and support each other? What is the CIO of the Past? The CIO of the Present? The CIO of the Future? How did the CIO role transform from the sole authority on IT to team player? How can CIO’s pay it forward to the next generation of leaders?

6 DAYS AGO