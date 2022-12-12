Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Is Miyan Williams healthy enough to be Ohio State football’s lead back against Georgia?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams confirmed with his words what everyone saw with their eyes in the Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. The third-year running back was “not all the way healthy.” A turned ankle suffered two weeks earlier inhibited his running ability until it forced him off the field for good after only eight carries.
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
Why did Ohio State football’s Dallan Hayden have a reduced role against Michigan?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It remains one of the enduring mysteries of the end of Ohio State football’s regular season. Freshman running back back Dallan Hayden impressed in backup performances against Indiana and Maryland down the stretch. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised Hayden’s performance, saying what showed up on film spoke for itself.
Ohio State Player Explains Why He Thinks Buckeyes Are "Dangerous"
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team in the College Football Playoff with a loss to one of the other three teams in contention. But one Buckeyes star believes that they're still dangerous regardless. Speaking to the media this week, Fleming declared that the Buckeyes are playing like they...
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
What Keon Keeley’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has come in second to Alabama for five-star recruits numerous times in this 2023 cycle, and Keon Keeley is yet another name on that list. The nation’s No. 10 player and top edge rusher decommitted from Notre Dame in August, setting up a battle between the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide. Keeley made multiple gameday trips to both campuses. Now he’s locked in with Alabama a week before Signing Day on Dec. 21, giving the nation’s top-rated class a third five-star commitment.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment
Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers St. Frances Academy's Blake Woodby, Ify Obidegwu, Kevyn Humes and Edrees Farooq
It was a good day to be a defensive back at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Four players from the Maryland powerhouse picked up Ohio State offers Monday, delivered by safeties coach Perry Eliano. Two players are from the 2024 class, and two are slotted in the 2025 cycle. We dive into each of the offers below.
Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
zagsblog.com
Cam and Cayden Boozer aren’t rushing to a college commitment
ATLANTA – Cam and Cayden Boozer aren’t rushing to make a college decision. The twins out of Christopher Columbus (FL) High School, have offers from a gamut of high-major programs, including Duke, Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Florida State, Memphis, FIU and Arkansas State, among others. As the sons...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Farm and Dairy
Study finds reliance on unusual prey led to rare coyote attack on human
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wildlife researchers have completed a study that may settle the question of why, in October 2009, a group of coyotes launched an unprovoked fatal attack on a young woman who was hiking in a Canadian park. By analyzing coyote diets and their movement in Cape Breton...
Ohio man charged in threats to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Bucyrus man is accused of sending threating messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who faced a deluge of threats since the 2020 presidential election. Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats. Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first...
ocj.com
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
Comments / 0