Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journal Review
Board OKs solid waste agreement
A new agreement with Waste Management will cover the city’s solid waste disposal needs for six months. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety agreed to pay $42.50 per ton for waste hauled to a Lafayette transfer station. Currently, the city pays $27.75 per ton to use the site.
Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
WTHI
Crews battle overnight fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A barn is ruined after an overnight fire in Parke County. A responding firefighter says the blaze ignited around 1:30 Wednesday morning in a sale barn located at 7784 South Highway 41 in Rosedale, Indiana. Several area fire departments responded to the call. No...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market
Still need to decorate? Maybe you're looking for a gift for the collector on your list? How about adding a holiday treasure hunt to your list? Sherman went to Greenwood where you can do all of the above!. Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market. Still need to decorate? Maybe...
Journal Review
Ruth Marie Keerns
Ruth Marie Keerns, 92, formerly of Veedersburg, passed away at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke in Crawfordsville. Ruth was born July 11, 1930, at Kingman, the daughter of Russell and Ida (McElwee) Helms. She married Delmar Willett in 1945; and Walter Keerns in 1972. Walter preceded her in death in 1984.
Emergency incident closes SR 59 in Clay City overnight
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to say the incident occurred on SR 59 between CR 350 S and CR 400 S. CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An emergency incident closed a portion of SR 59 in Clay City late Monday night. It happened on SR 59, somewhere between County Roads 350 S and […]
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash that killed […]
Multiple people stabbed on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds after an altercation on the far east side of Indianapolis. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of East 42nd Street, near North Post Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found four adults — a man and three women — who had apparently been stabbed. One of the victims also had a gunshot wound.
WISH-TV
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
WLFI.com
Lafayette police investigate early morning shooting, shots fired incidents
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people are in custody and a suspect remains at large after an early Tuesday morning shooting and a shots fired incident. Most recently, a man is uninjured after his car was hit with gunfire while driving through the intersection of Earl Avenue and State Street at 4:53 a.m., Lt. Justin Hartman says.
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
Indianapolis drug dealer sentenced in police chase, crash injuring 2
INDIANAPOLIS — An armed drug dealer who led police on a chase that critically injured two people in February was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Carl Young Jr., 41, had previously pleaded guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver […]
WTHI
Investigation into Vermillion Co. deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school wraps - here's what happens next
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police investigation is complete for a deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school. On Tuesday, the public information officer said the agency sent its report to the Vermillion County prosecutor. Police say Vermillion County Deputy Tim DisPennett fired his...
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
Journal Review
Frey elected to IACC district office
Montgomery County Commissioner John Frey was re-elected 2023 president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners West Central District during their annual conference last week. His peers have selected him to represent them. Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh stated that “Frey will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
WLFI.com
ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company
BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
Comments / 0