Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

Board OKs solid waste agreement

A new agreement with Waste Management will cover the city’s solid waste disposal needs for six months. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety agreed to pay $42.50 per ton for waste hauled to a Lafayette transfer station. Currently, the city pays $27.75 per ton to use the site.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shots fired at delivery driver on SR 59 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crews battle overnight fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A barn is ruined after an overnight fire in Parke County. A responding firefighter says the blaze ignited around 1:30 Wednesday morning in a sale barn located at 7784 South Highway 41 in Rosedale, Indiana. Several area fire departments responded to the call. No...
ROSEDALE, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market

Still need to decorate? Maybe you're looking for a gift for the collector on your list? How about adding a holiday treasure hunt to your list? Sherman went to Greenwood where you can do all of the above!. Where is Sherman? Emporium 31 Flea Market. Still need to decorate? Maybe...
GREENWOOD, IN
Journal Review

Ruth Marie Keerns

Ruth Marie Keerns, 92, formerly of Veedersburg, passed away at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke in Crawfordsville. Ruth was born July 11, 1930, at Kingman, the daughter of Russell and Ida (McElwee) Helms. She married Delmar Willett in 1945; and Walter Keerns in 1972. Walter preceded her in death in 1984.
VEEDERSBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Emergency incident closes SR 59 in Clay City overnight

*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to say the incident occurred on SR 59 between CR 350 S and CR 400 S. CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An emergency incident closed a portion of SR 59 in Clay City late Monday night. It happened on SR 59, somewhere between County Roads 350 S and […]
CLAY CITY, IN
WTHR

Multiple people stabbed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds after an altercation on the far east side of Indianapolis. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of East 42nd Street, near North Post Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found four adults — a man and three women — who had apparently been stabbed. One of the victims also had a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
LEBANON, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette police investigate early morning shooting, shots fired incidents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people are in custody and a suspect remains at large after an early Tuesday morning shooting and a shots fired incident. Most recently, a man is uninjured after his car was hit with gunfire while driving through the intersection of Earl Avenue and State Street at 4:53 a.m., Lt. Justin Hartman says.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis drug dealer sentenced in police chase, crash injuring 2

INDIANAPOLIS — An armed drug dealer who led police on a chase that critically injured two people in February was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Carl Young Jr., 41, had previously pleaded guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking charges, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Frey elected to IACC district office

Montgomery County Commissioner John Frey was re-elected 2023 president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners West Central District during their annual conference last week. His peers have selected him to represent them. Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh stated that “Frey will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
BENTON COUNTY, IN

