INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds after an altercation on the far east side of Indianapolis. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of East 42nd Street, near North Post Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found four adults — a man and three women — who had apparently been stabbed. One of the victims also had a gunshot wound.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO