Journal Review
CDPL shares December staff picks
The staff at Crawfordsville District Public Library have lots of reading and listening recommendations this month to help you enjoy the holiday season, whether you are looking for inspiration or relaxation. If you want to create a homemade holiday, check out one of Michelle’s favorites “Tis the Season to be...
Journal Review
Crown Cork and Seal donates funds to YSB to assist with alternative school
The smile on Karen Branch’s face seemed to light up the entire Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau board room. There was good reason as the YSB executive director and two board members accepted a $30,000 check from Crown Cork and Seal during a ceremony Tuesday. “To have a corporate...
Journal Review
Ruth Marie Keerns
Ruth Marie Keerns, 92, formerly of Veedersburg, passed away at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke in Crawfordsville. Ruth was born July 11, 1930, at Kingman, the daughter of Russell and Ida (McElwee) Helms. She married Delmar Willett in 1945; and Walter Keerns in 1972. Walter preceded her in death in 1984.
Journal Review
Mary Angela Perry Cooley
Mary Angela Perry Cooley died on Dec. 6, 2022, at age 92 and in accordance with her wishes: peacefully and surrounded by family and friends. Angela was born in Bessemer, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, to Lt. Colonel John and Dorothy Stowers Perry. She proudly attended Hollins College (Roanoke, Virginia) and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology.
Journal Review
Parke Heritage's Bodine receives Lilly award
Parke Heritage High School senior Josie Bodine has been named the 2023 recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholar Award. She has been awarded a four-year full tuition scholarship to any accredited Indiana college or university. She is the daughter of Christopher (Pat) and Sharon Bodine of Marshall. She plans...
Journal Review
Bertha M. Roberts
Bertha M. Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home, where she had resided the past three years. She was 103. Mrs. Roberts was a true Christian that read her Bible every day and was very prayerful. She was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and for the past couple of years attended Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She liked going places and taking trips. She was a wonderful cook that loved to can green beans, tomatoes and strawberries. She worked for a while at Sommer Metalcraft, but spent most of her life as a housewife, homemaker and mother who took care of her family.
Journal Review
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 14, 2022
• Zarik Dchaun Johnson, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy — 11:36 p.m. • Drug investigation — 11:39 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of Argonaut Drive — 12:59 p.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and Woodlawn Place...
Journal Review
Wabash College’s Smith ’23 earns Marshall Scholarship
Wabash College student Cooper Smith ’23 has earned a Marshall Scholarship, one of the most coveted competitive international fellowships. A native of Sellersburg, Smith earned the two-year fellowship from the Marshall Commission, which looks for candidates who have the potential to excel as scholars, as leaders, and as contributors to improved U.K.-U.S. understanding. During his two-year award, Smith will pursue a master of letters degree in legal and constitutional studies at the University of St. Andrews and a master of science in democracy and comparative politics at University College London.
Journal Review
City Council shores up budgets as year draws to a close
Additional appropriations approved Monday by the Crawfordsville Common Council will shore up budgets for the police and fire departments as well as Fusion 54. The council voted 6-0 to adopt an ordinance outlining the following additional appropriations from the city’s general fund: $35,000 for gasoline in the police budget; $80,255 for utilities at Fusion 54; $28,040 for utilities at Elmore Street site; $61,821 for insurance; $184,330 for salaries for civilian paramedics; $190,183 for overtime at the fire department; $41,332 for motor fuels at the fire department; and $31,346 for fire gear. Councilman Mike Reidy was not in attendance.
Journal Review
Commissioners approve revised zoning ordinance
Montgomery County Commissioners took the final steps Monday to change the county zoning ordinance that regulates industrial and smaller solar projects. With the changes that passed 3-0, industrial solar parks will have stricter regulations throughout the permitting process and beyond. Commissioners conducted the last required public hearing on the ordinance...
Journal Review
High input costs and rising interest rates top concerns as farmer sentiment remains unchanged
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO — Unlike the two most recent presidential elections, the November mid-term election outcomes did little to swing farmer sentiment. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer came in at a reading of 102 in November, unchanged from October. There was however a slight movement in both of the barometer’s sub-indices. The Current Conditions Index declined 3 points to a reading of 98, while the Future Expectations Index increased 2 points to a reading of 104. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted after the U.S. mid-term elections Nov. 14-18.
Journal Review
Rebounding dominant for Lady Mounties in solid win
Southmont (6-7) Saylor Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Olivia Gray 1-2 0-2 2, Chelsea Veatch 4-14 2-4 13, Cheyenne Shaw 3-5 0-1 6, DeLorean Mason 6-15 0-2 14, Chloe Jenkins 1-9 0-2 2; Totals 16-48 2-11 39. 3 pt shooting: BC 2-17 (Vawter, Dodson) SM 5-16 (Veatch 3, Mason 2) Rebounding:...
