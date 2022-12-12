Steelers need to clean house among the coaches after the season

At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to play the last four games of the season in an unusual position. It hasn’t been often Pittsburgh has a month of football left and nothing to play for.

This season has been a lesson in transition after the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. And if we are being honest, the bulk of the coaching staff hasn’t responded very well. This is why head coach Mike Tomlin and the front office need to take a fresh start at multiple positions on the coaching staff.

Before I go on, you read that correctly. I am not advocating Tomlin be a part of this. There are plenty of fans who believe this team cannot progress with Tomlin as the head coach and you may be right. But the pool of head coach candidates out there are filled with nothing but unknowns at this point and this team still benefits from his leadership.

Having said that, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin need to go. Canada has proven time and time again this season he doesn’t fully grasp the complexities of an NFL offense or how to best utilize talent.

But let’s not let Austin off the hook either. He is coaching a unit with tons of high draft picks and a massive chunk of the payroll and can’t figure out a way to stop the run. Personally, I think Austin has gotten a pass this year because so many fans are throwing all their vitriol at Canada and they are missing how poorly Austin has managed his side of the football.

If the Steelers are going to be contenders next season and beyond. bringing in outside coaches, young, talented guys who are thinking of the future of the game and not living in the past is the only way any of this works.

let us know in the comments below what coaching changes you would make this offseason.