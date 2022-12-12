ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers need to clean house among the coaches after the season

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to play the last four games of the season in an unusual position. It hasn’t been often Pittsburgh has a month of football left and nothing to play for.

This season has been a lesson in transition after the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. And if we are being honest, the bulk of the coaching staff hasn’t responded very well. This is why head coach Mike Tomlin and the front office need to take a fresh start at multiple positions on the coaching staff.

Before I go on, you read that correctly. I am not advocating Tomlin be a part of this. There are plenty of fans who believe this team cannot progress with Tomlin as the head coach and you may be right. But the pool of head coach candidates out there are filled with nothing but unknowns at this point and this team still benefits from his leadership.

Having said that, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin need to go. Canada has proven time and time again this season he doesn’t fully grasp the complexities of an NFL offense or how to best utilize talent.

But let’s not let Austin off the hook either. He is coaching a unit with tons of high draft picks and a massive chunk of the payroll and can’t figure out a way to stop the run. Personally, I think Austin has gotten a pass this year because so many fans are throwing all their vitriol at Canada and they are missing how poorly Austin has managed his side of the football.

If the Steelers are going to be contenders next season and beyond. bringing in outside coaches, young, talented guys who are thinking of the future of the game and not living in the past is the only way any of this works.

let us know in the comments below what coaching changes you would make this offseason.

Mike
3d ago

This app is so spot on and amazing timing. this morning I got an alert that Kenny Pickett was out of the game with a concussion... um 18 hours late are we. And now this, hell this tidbit of information is only about 2 years late!!!

jamey
3d ago

I just hope the Rooney’s realize that that’s what needs to happen. Yes even you mediocre Mikey Tomlin need to go bye bye ✌🏻

It's all Good
2d ago

I think Mike Tomlin should stay, but I do feel that we need a defensive coordinator and most definitely an offensive coordinator. I am really tired of this so-called NCAA/ NFL supposed to be offense. Canada does not know how to coach an NFL offense team. Also keep in mind I agree if Tomlin we will not have a great or a good season next season. Mike Tomlin should stay. The defense is terrible on the run for the past couple of years we have given up so many so many big plays on offense especially running the ball. Sorry for saying so much but I am a part of Steelers nation and I love my Pittsburgh Steelers. Go steelers!

