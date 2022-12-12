Bertha M. Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home, where she had resided the past three years. She was 103. Mrs. Roberts was a true Christian that read her Bible every day and was very prayerful. She was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and for the past couple of years attended Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She liked going places and taking trips. She was a wonderful cook that loved to can green beans, tomatoes and strawberries. She worked for a while at Sommer Metalcraft, but spent most of her life as a housewife, homemaker and mother who took care of her family.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO