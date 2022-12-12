Read full article on original website
Frey elected to IACC district office
Montgomery County Commissioner John Frey was re-elected 2023 president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners West Central District during their annual conference last week. His peers have selected him to represent them. Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh stated that “Frey will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
Crown Cork and Seal donates funds to YSB to assist with alternative school
The smile on Karen Branch’s face seemed to light up the entire Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau board room. There was good reason as the YSB executive director and two board members accepted a $30,000 check from Crown Cork and Seal during a ceremony Tuesday. “To have a corporate...
City Council shores up budgets as year draws to a close
Additional appropriations approved Monday by the Crawfordsville Common Council will shore up budgets for the police and fire departments as well as Fusion 54. The council voted 6-0 to adopt an ordinance outlining the following additional appropriations from the city’s general fund: $35,000 for gasoline in the police budget; $80,255 for utilities at Fusion 54; $28,040 for utilities at Elmore Street site; $61,821 for insurance; $184,330 for salaries for civilian paramedics; $190,183 for overtime at the fire department; $41,332 for motor fuels at the fire department; and $31,346 for fire gear. Councilman Mike Reidy was not in attendance.
Mary Angela Perry Cooley
Mary Angela Perry Cooley died on Dec. 6, 2022, at age 92 and in accordance with her wishes: peacefully and surrounded by family and friends. Angela was born in Bessemer, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, to Lt. Colonel John and Dorothy Stowers Perry. She proudly attended Hollins College (Roanoke, Virginia) and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology.
Local Record: Dec. 14, 2022
• Zarik Dchaun Johnson, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy — 11:36 p.m. • Drug investigation — 11:39 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of Argonaut Drive — 12:59 p.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and Woodlawn Place...
Ruth Marie Keerns
Ruth Marie Keerns, 92, formerly of Veedersburg, passed away at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke in Crawfordsville. Ruth was born July 11, 1930, at Kingman, the daughter of Russell and Ida (McElwee) Helms. She married Delmar Willett in 1945; and Walter Keerns in 1972. Walter preceded her in death in 1984.
CDPL shares December staff picks
The staff at Crawfordsville District Public Library have lots of reading and listening recommendations this month to help you enjoy the holiday season, whether you are looking for inspiration or relaxation. If you want to create a homemade holiday, check out one of Michelle’s favorites “Tis the Season to be...
Lessons with Linus
Too often in today’s headlines we read about another case of child abuse in the United States. Local resident Sandy Lofland-Brown along with her son, Luther Lofland Jr., have co-authored a book, “Linus Teaches Safety at School,” that deals with the subject and it is proving to be a hit with educators, parents and children.
Bertha M. Roberts
Bertha M. Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home, where she had resided the past three years. She was 103. Mrs. Roberts was a true Christian that read her Bible every day and was very prayerful. She was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and for the past couple of years attended Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She liked going places and taking trips. She was a wonderful cook that loved to can green beans, tomatoes and strawberries. She worked for a while at Sommer Metalcraft, but spent most of her life as a housewife, homemaker and mother who took care of her family.
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Rebounding dominant for Lady Mounties in solid win
Southmont (6-7) Saylor Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Olivia Gray 1-2 0-2 2, Chelsea Veatch 4-14 2-4 13, Cheyenne Shaw 3-5 0-1 6, DeLorean Mason 6-15 0-2 14, Chloe Jenkins 1-9 0-2 2; Totals 16-48 2-11 39. 3 pt shooting: BC 2-17 (Vawter, Dodson) SM 5-16 (Veatch 3, Mason 2) Rebounding:...
