BBC
Green Man: Concerns over events at new Powys farm site
There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at a property that the Welsh government has bought for the company. Officials have told local councillors there are plans to hold up to three gatherings a year for as many as 3,000 people at Gilestone Farm.
Ultra Safe Nuclear and Lappeenranta University of Technology to Explore First Advanced Research Microreactor in Finland
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Seattle-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) in Lappeenranta, Finland today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further examine deployment of the Ultra Safe Nuclear Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) as a research and test reactor in city of Lappeenranta at or near the University’s campus. The reactor will be operated as a training, research and test facility and will connect to the district heating network of Lappeenrannan Energia, the municipally owned energy company providing carbon-free district heating to the university, city and surrounding area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005887/en/ Rector Juha-Matti Saksa of LUT and CEO Francesco Venneri of Ultra Safe Nuclear sign agreement to study MMR advanced reactor deployment at Finland’s leading climate university to support their vital decarbonization mission. (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Denmark's new government drops public holiday to boost defence budget
Denmark's new coalition government is set to scrap a bank holiday to boost defence spending. It is one of the first measures agreed by the unusual coalition between centre-left and centre-right parties - the first since the 1970s. The centre-left Social Democrat party, the centre-right Liberal Party and the centrist...
