SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Seattle-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) in Lappeenranta, Finland today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further examine deployment of the Ultra Safe Nuclear Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) as a research and test reactor in city of Lappeenranta at or near the University’s campus. The reactor will be operated as a training, research and test facility and will connect to the district heating network of Lappeenrannan Energia, the municipally owned energy company providing carbon-free district heating to the university, city and surrounding area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005887/en/ Rector Juha-Matti Saksa of LUT and CEO Francesco Venneri of Ultra Safe Nuclear sign agreement to study MMR advanced reactor deployment at Finland’s leading climate university to support their vital decarbonization mission. (Photo: Business Wire)

