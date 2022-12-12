Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journal Review
CDPL shares December staff picks
The staff at Crawfordsville District Public Library have lots of reading and listening recommendations this month to help you enjoy the holiday season, whether you are looking for inspiration or relaxation. If you want to create a homemade holiday, check out one of Michelle’s favorites “Tis the Season to be...
Journal Review
Mary Angela Perry Cooley
Mary Angela Perry Cooley died on Dec. 6, 2022, at age 92 and in accordance with her wishes: peacefully and surrounded by family and friends. Angela was born in Bessemer, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, to Lt. Colonel John and Dorothy Stowers Perry. She proudly attended Hollins College (Roanoke, Virginia) and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology.
Journal Review
Lessons with Linus
Too often in today’s headlines we read about another case of child abuse in the United States. Local resident Sandy Lofland-Brown along with her son, Luther Lofland Jr., have co-authored a book, “Linus Teaches Safety at School,” that deals with the subject and it is proving to be a hit with educators, parents and children.
Journal Review
Board OKs solid waste agreement
A new agreement with Waste Management will cover the city’s solid waste disposal needs for six months. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety agreed to pay $42.50 per ton for waste hauled to a Lafayette transfer station. Currently, the city pays $27.75 per ton to use the site.
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 15, 2022
•Raelene Marie King, 60, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine — 12:02 a.m. • Madison Greer, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine — 4:52 a.m. • Haven Abney, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and...
Journal Review
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Rebounding dominant for Lady Mounties in solid win
Southmont (6-7) Saylor Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Olivia Gray 1-2 0-2 2, Chelsea Veatch 4-14 2-4 13, Cheyenne Shaw 3-5 0-1 6, DeLorean Mason 6-15 0-2 14, Chloe Jenkins 1-9 0-2 2; Totals 16-48 2-11 39. 3 pt shooting: BC 2-17 (Vawter, Dodson) SM 5-16 (Veatch 3, Mason 2) Rebounding:...
Comments / 0