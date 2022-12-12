ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Review

CDPL shares December staff picks

The staff at Crawfordsville District Public Library have lots of reading and listening recommendations this month to help you enjoy the holiday season, whether you are looking for inspiration or relaxation. If you want to create a homemade holiday, check out one of Michelle’s favorites “Tis the Season to be...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mary Angela Perry Cooley

Mary Angela Perry Cooley died on Dec. 6, 2022, at age 92 and in accordance with her wishes: peacefully and surrounded by family and friends. Angela was born in Bessemer, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, to Lt. Colonel John and Dorothy Stowers Perry. She proudly attended Hollins College (Roanoke, Virginia) and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Lessons with Linus

Too often in today’s headlines we read about another case of child abuse in the United States. Local resident Sandy Lofland-Brown along with her son, Luther Lofland Jr., have co-authored a book, “Linus Teaches Safety at School,” that deals with the subject and it is proving to be a hit with educators, parents and children.
CARMEL, IN
Journal Review

Board OKs solid waste agreement

A new agreement with Waste Management will cover the city’s solid waste disposal needs for six months. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety agreed to pay $42.50 per ton for waste hauled to a Lafayette transfer station. Currently, the city pays $27.75 per ton to use the site.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Dec. 15, 2022

•Raelene Marie King, 60, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine — 12:02 a.m. • Madison Greer, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine — 4:52 a.m. • Haven Abney, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Mary E. (Hughes) Barker

Mary E. (Hughes) Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Rebounding dominant for Lady Mounties in solid win

Southmont (6-7) Saylor Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Olivia Gray 1-2 0-2 2, Chelsea Veatch 4-14 2-4 13, Cheyenne Shaw 3-5 0-1 6, DeLorean Mason 6-15 0-2 14, Chloe Jenkins 1-9 0-2 2; Totals 16-48 2-11 39. 3 pt shooting: BC 2-17 (Vawter, Dodson) SM 5-16 (Veatch 3, Mason 2) Rebounding:...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy