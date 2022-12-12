ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

Mary E. (Hughes) Barker

Mary E. (Hughes) Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Bertha M. Roberts

Bertha M. Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home, where she had resided the past three years. She was 103. Mrs. Roberts was a true Christian that read her Bible every day and was very prayerful. She was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and for the past couple of years attended Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She liked going places and taking trips. She was a wonderful cook that loved to can green beans, tomatoes and strawberries. She worked for a while at Sommer Metalcraft, but spent most of her life as a housewife, homemaker and mother who took care of her family.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship

Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Dec. 14, 2022

• Zarik Dchaun Johnson, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy — 11:36 p.m. • Drug investigation — 11:39 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of Argonaut Drive — 12:59 p.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and Woodlawn Place...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

CDPL shares December staff picks

The staff at Crawfordsville District Public Library have lots of reading and listening recommendations this month to help you enjoy the holiday season, whether you are looking for inspiration or relaxation. If you want to create a homemade holiday, check out one of Michelle’s favorites “Tis the Season to be...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident

A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Board OKs solid waste agreement

A new agreement with Waste Management will cover the city’s solid waste disposal needs for six months. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety agreed to pay $42.50 per ton for waste hauled to a Lafayette transfer station. Currently, the city pays $27.75 per ton to use the site.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization

Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Lessons with Linus

Too often in today’s headlines we read about another case of child abuse in the United States. Local resident Sandy Lofland-Brown along with her son, Luther Lofland Jr., have co-authored a book, “Linus Teaches Safety at School,” that deals with the subject and it is proving to be a hit with educators, parents and children.
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Crews battle overnight fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A barn is ruined after an overnight fire in Parke County. A responding firefighter says the blaze ignited around 1:30 Wednesday morning in a sale barn located at 7784 South Highway 41 in Rosedale, Indiana. Several area fire departments responded to the call. No...
ROSEDALE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Clay Community Schools hires police chief

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Blue Angels returning to the skies above Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The US Navy’s most recognizable aerobatic experts are returning to the area to wow audiences during the just-announced 2024 Terre Haute Airshow. Officials with the Terre Haute Regional Airport made the announcement via Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The 2024 Terre Haute Airshow will take place sometime in June of 2024, with […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

