Journal Review
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Bertha M. Roberts
Bertha M. Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home, where she had resided the past three years. She was 103. Mrs. Roberts was a true Christian that read her Bible every day and was very prayerful. She was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and for the past couple of years attended Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She liked going places and taking trips. She was a wonderful cook that loved to can green beans, tomatoes and strawberries. She worked for a while at Sommer Metalcraft, but spent most of her life as a housewife, homemaker and mother who took care of her family.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
Journal Review
Crown Cork and Seal donates funds to YSB to assist with alternative school
The smile on Karen Branch’s face seemed to light up the entire Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau board room. There was good reason as the YSB executive director and two board members accepted a $30,000 check from Crown Cork and Seal during a ceremony Tuesday. “To have a corporate...
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 14, 2022
• Zarik Dchaun Johnson, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy — 11:36 p.m. • Drug investigation — 11:39 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of Argonaut Drive — 12:59 p.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and Woodlawn Place...
Journal Review
CDPL shares December staff picks
The staff at Crawfordsville District Public Library have lots of reading and listening recommendations this month to help you enjoy the holiday season, whether you are looking for inspiration or relaxation. If you want to create a homemade holiday, check out one of Michelle’s favorites “Tis the Season to be...
Fox 59
'Bob & Tom' comedian 'Donnie Baker' victim of shots fired incident
A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ victim of shots …. A popular local comedian was reported as the victim of a "shots fired" incident in Indianapolis overnight Sunday. Braun,...
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Journal Review
Board OKs solid waste agreement
A new agreement with Waste Management will cover the city’s solid waste disposal needs for six months. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety agreed to pay $42.50 per ton for waste hauled to a Lafayette transfer station. Currently, the city pays $27.75 per ton to use the site.
WTHI
Court hearing date set in Vigo schools contested District 1 race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just weeks away from seeing four new faces on the Vigo County School Board. However, the District 1 seat still remains up in the air. News 10s Kit Hanley breaks down the new developments after a telephone hearing took place on Wednesday. Here...
warricknews.com
Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization
Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
Journal Review
Lessons with Linus
Too often in today’s headlines we read about another case of child abuse in the United States. Local resident Sandy Lofland-Brown along with her son, Luther Lofland Jr., have co-authored a book, “Linus Teaches Safety at School,” that deals with the subject and it is proving to be a hit with educators, parents and children.
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
WTHI
Crews battle overnight fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A barn is ruined after an overnight fire in Parke County. A responding firefighter says the blaze ignited around 1:30 Wednesday morning in a sale barn located at 7784 South Highway 41 in Rosedale, Indiana. Several area fire departments responded to the call. No...
Perry Township school board unanimously votes to end school choice in district
INDIANAPOLIS — The Perry Township School Board voted on a plan to reshape schools in the district Monday night. The board gave unanimous support for the proposal, but that was hardly the case among parents who spoke out against eliminating school choice before the board voted. Superintendent Patrick Mapes...
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
WTHI
'It is not fair if they are stuck in a room this tiny' - VCSC addresses overcrowding issue in one special needs classroom
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A packed special needs classroom at Farrington Grove Elementary School is undergoing changes. It comes after complaints made by one local parent at a public forum mid November. Though, the corporation says it is unrelated. Erin Withers is a mom to two non-verbal autistic children....
MyWabashValley.com
Clay Community Schools hires police chief
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
Blue Angels returning to the skies above Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The US Navy’s most recognizable aerobatic experts are returning to the area to wow audiences during the just-announced 2024 Terre Haute Airshow. Officials with the Terre Haute Regional Airport made the announcement via Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The 2024 Terre Haute Airshow will take place sometime in June of 2024, with […]
