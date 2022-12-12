Read full article on original website
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA Mayor Karen Bass talks city council and recent Kevin de León controversy
On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says the only way for L.A. to heal from the racist recording scandal is for Kevin de León to resign or for there to be a successful recall effort.
Super Scoopers Return Back To Quebec Canada As Contract Expires With L.A. County
The two Super Scoopers that have been leased by the County of Los Angeles for more than 25 years to help battle brush fires in Santa Clarita and a majority of Southern California have returned home. The CL-415 aircraft, better known as the Super Scoopers arrived in the County on Aug. 29 and went into ...
LA Council approves Little Tokyo funding in motion filed by de León
Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León may have been chased from the council chamber Tuesday, but was able to vote on several items — including on a motion that he filed himself last week calling for funding to assist businesses in Little Tokyo. De León, who appeared in...
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
Jason Gibbs Selected As Santa Clarita Mayor For 2023
Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs was selected to be the next mayor for the City of Santa Clarita for 2023 during a special meeting Tuesday night. Gibbs was sworn in as the new mayor of the City of Santa Clarita at City Hall, with fellow Councilmember Cameron Smyth sworn in as Mayor Pro Tem for ...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declares homelessness an emergency
LOS ANGELES — In her first act as Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in the city. She visited the city’s Emergency Operations Center on Monday to make it official. According to a statement from Bass’ office, the declaration "will recognize the severity...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Q&A: After 8 years as mayor, Robert Garcia prepares to head to Congress
In his final annual interview with the Business Journal, the mayor spoke about his eight-year tenure as Long Beach’s top elected official and how he will continue to serve the city and the surrounding area in the U.S. House of Representatives. The post Q&A: After 8 years as mayor, Robert Garcia prepares to head to Congress appeared first on Long Beach Post.
orangecountytribune.com
New majority to make its mark
The new conservative majority on the Huntington Beach City Council is poised to make its mark at the next meeting of the council on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to several routine items on the agenda, Mayor Tony Strickland and new council members Gracey Van Der Mark (who is also mayor pro tem), Casey McKeon and Pat Burns raised some concerns, some of which might prove to be controversial.
LA Council meeting devolves into chaos as de León tries to attend
The Los Angeles City Council meeting devolved into chaos Tuesday when embattled Councilman Kevin de León walked into the chamber and took his seat, prompting some of his colleagues to walk out of the room and generating shouts of protest from activists demanding his resignation. De León was not...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Gil Cedillo defends not resigning over participation in racist conversation
Former City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who defied widespread calls to resign over his participation in a racist 2021 conversation that attempted to manipulate the city’s redistricting process, today defended his decision not to step down.
KTLA.com
Outgoing Culver City Council approves $25 minimum wage for health care workers, incoming council immediately repeals
A victory for advocates of an increased minimum wage for health care workers in Culver City was short-lived after a new incoming council immediately revoked a resolution hours after it had passed. On Monday, the outgoing Culver City council voted in favor to raise the minimum wage of health care...
Fight for control of the RNC turns heated as some members demand change
Shortly before announcing her campaign against Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Harmeet Dhillon, a well-connected conservative attorney, phoned an important ally to solicit his thoughts.
Bakersfield Channel
Los Angeles City Council meeting erupts in chaos as protestors call for Kevin de Leon to resign
LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Chaos erupted during a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 13th. Shouts from the audience prompted delays and several people were removed. People attending the meeting were chanting "arrest KDL" and "KDL is anti-black, we don't want you coming back." That is in reference to embattled council member Kevin de Leon, who has continued to dismiss calls for his resignation.
LA councilman embroiled in racist tape scandal being investigated for fighting activist at holiday event
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles City Councilman who has refused to resign over a leaked audio recording of him participating in a meeting in which racist comments were made about his colleagues, is now being investigated by police after a video surfaced allegedly showing him getting into a fight with a community activist at a holiday event, authorities said.
westsidetoday.com
LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Areas
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach. When the California Legislature passed SB-946 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law in 2018, many Californians, including street vendors, breathed a sigh of relief. To many, it seemed as if street vending was completely legal. However, this was not entirely the case and that’s why two street vendors, Merlin Alvarado and Ruth Monroy, and three local community groups, Community Power Collective, East LA Community Corporation, and Inclusive Action for the City, have filed suit against the City.
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
CNN
