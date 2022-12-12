ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Slauson Girl

Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism

Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

New majority to make its mark

The new conservative majority on the Huntington Beach City Council is poised to make its mark at the next meeting of the council on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to several routine items on the agenda, Mayor Tony Strickland and new council members Gracey Van Der Mark (who is also mayor pro tem), Casey McKeon and Pat Burns raised some concerns, some of which might prove to be controversial.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Los Angeles City Council meeting erupts in chaos as protestors call for Kevin de Leon to resign

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Chaos erupted during a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 13th. Shouts from the audience prompted delays and several people were removed. People attending the meeting were chanting "arrest KDL" and "KDL is anti-black, we don't want you coming back." That is in reference to embattled council member Kevin de Leon, who has continued to dismiss calls for his resignation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

LA councilman embroiled in racist tape scandal being investigated for fighting activist at holiday event

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles City Councilman who has refused to resign over a leaked audio recording of him participating in a meeting in which racist comments were made about his colleagues, is now being investigated by police after a video surfaced allegedly showing him getting into a fight with a community activist at a holiday event, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Areas

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach. When the California Legislature passed SB-946 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law in 2018, many Californians, including street vendors, breathed a sigh of relief. To many, it seemed as if street vending was completely legal. However, this was not entirely the case and that’s why two street vendors, Merlin Alvarado and Ruth Monroy, and three local community groups, Community Power Collective, East LA Community Corporation, and Inclusive Action for the City, have filed suit against the City.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?

Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy