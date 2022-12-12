Read full article on original website
As hard as it is to believe, the final month of 2022 has arrived, and with it, all the busyness and merriment of the holiday season. From reveling in festive get-togethers with friends and beloved family traditions to scrambling to hit deadlines and tie up any and all possible loose ends before the end of the year, December is arguably one of the most chaotic — but also completely magical — months of the year. And you can most certainly thank the month’s astrological co-hosts — joyful Sagittarius and hardworking Capricorn — for that vibe.
The sun squares off with Neptune, reminding us how our common notions about the way things work can be a bit unrealistic. For instance, winning the lottery doesn’t equal living happily ever after, and being in love doesn’t resolve all problems or create earthly nirvana. Our illusions and mythologies can be a fun escape, but they shouldn’t be mistaken for actualities.
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
Your love horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 is a reminder that it’s hard to understand what you want in love when you’re still questioning who you really are. Spend time getting to know yourself and identifying the difference between what you truly want and what you *think* you want. Fleeting feelings are subject to change! Mists of confusion could obscure your individual spark as the larger-than-life sun in Sagittarius squares off with disorienting Neptune in Pisces on Wednesday. This may make it more difficult to bask in the glory of someone else’s happiness, as it may feel...
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You may feel more harried than heroic now but by day's end you'll see that you're up to the task hand. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Accenting the positive isn't just hokey advice. It serves a very real purpose - especially if you're depending on others for help.
We made it to the end of 2022! The last month of the year has many cosmic changes and challenges coming our way. Before getting into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at cosmic happenings and planetary movements. Illusive Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Pisces since June 28 turns direct...
Mercury enters the pre-retrograde shadow stages in this week's Astrology, prompting us to reassess our duties. Additionally, Mercury will make a bulk of the alignments causing us to crave more stimulation than typical.
Your horoscope for the week of December 12 to 18 says you may be feeling discouraged by your current status, but you have every reason to trust in the process. Great things take time, so allow the seeds you’ve planted to grow on their own time and blossom when they’re ready. On December 12—at exactly 1:11 p.m. ET—the sun in optimistic Sagittarius will form a sextile with disciplined and consistent Saturn, reminding you to commit to a routine and to show up for your responsibilities. Delayed gratification is the name of the game, so have faith in your ability to build...
December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
(Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Aries painter Vincent van Gogh was renowned for translating his sublime and unruly passions into colors and shapes on canvas. It was a demanding task. He careened between torment and ecstasy. “I put my heart and soul into my work,” he said, “and I have lost my mind in the process.” That’s sad! But I have good news for you, Aries. In the coming months, you will have the potential to reach unprecedented new depths of zest as you put your heart and soul into your work and play. And hallelujah, you won’t lose your mind in the process! In fact, I suspect you will become more mentally healthy than you’ve been in a long time.
If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
Reflect before you project! The AstroTwins recommend taking things slow in the week ahead. Here's your horoscope:. This Wednesday, December 14, hazy Neptune in Pisces is at loggerheads with the bright Sagittarius Sun, obscuring facts and drawing in untrustworthy types. Check to make sure you aren't dodging conversational bullets or...
Every astrological season has its ups and downs, and the sun’s journey through expansive Sagittarius is no exception. Feeling restless? If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 12 to 18, this is a friendly reminder to be patient with yourself. In addition to venturing into the unknown and exploring unfamiliar territories, Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius’ celestial ruler) is making things extra nebulous, not to mention evoking feelings of insecurity. If you’re unsure about the future—this, too, shall pass—don’t get down on yourself. This week’s astro-weather is purposely challenging you to face the music...
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
