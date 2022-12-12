ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech Snags Three Commitments in One Day, and More!

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
 3 days ago

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest developments in Virginia Tech recruiting, including names like William Watson III, Ayden Greene, and more!

The Virginia Tech Hokies and head coach Brent Pry have had a great Sunday on the recruiting trail, picking up three commitments. As a result, the Hokies have 22 commitments, the No. 33 overall recruiting class, and sixth in the ACC. So let's take a look at the new Hokies players who will call Blacksburg home for the next few years.

Names in the News

–3-star WR, Ayden Greene, Powell High School, Powell, Tennessee.

Ayden Greene is the No. 536 national prospect, the No. 75 wide receiver, and the No. 15 player in Tennessee, and he committed to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday. He had been committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats since June before backing off his pledge on November 27 due to Luke Fickell leaving for the Wisconsin Badgers.

–3-star RB Jeremiah Coney, Hermitage High School, Richmond, Virginia.

Jeremiah Conley is the No. 1397 national prospect, the No. 92 running back, and the No. 39 player in Virginia. He flipped his commitment from the Appalachian State Mountaineers to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday. Conley had been committed to the Mountaineers since July 10 before flipping. He plans to enroll in January, and he can go through spring workouts.

–3-star QB William Watson III, Springfield High School, Springfield, Massachusetts.

On Sunday night, William Watson III flipped his commitment from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Virginia Tech Hokies. He is the No. 642 national prospect, the No. 32 quarterback, and the No. 8 player in Massachusetts. Watson is the second quarterback in this class, along with fellow three-star Dylan Wittke , Buford (Ga.)

Key Target

–4-star LB Kaveion Keys, Varina High School, Richmond, Virginia.

Kaveion Keys is the No. 317 national prospect, the No. 24 linebacker, and the No. 5 player in Virginia who decommitted from the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday. Nevertheless, the Hokies' coaching staff wasted little time and visited him. Among them were head coach Brent Pry and wide receivers coach Fontel Mines . Keys is a big target for Virginia Tech and would be a great addition to their class. However, the Penn State Nittany Lions are the favorite to land him.

