Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game
Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Cowboys Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Dallas Cowboys made a move to acquire a veteran wide receiver on Monday - but it's not Odell Beckham. Dallas has signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday afternoon. Hilton adds depth to a Cowboys wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also added...
Veteran NFL Quarterack Benched For 'Performance Based' Reasons
The Atlanta Falcons have dominated headlines on the Monday following Week 15 of the NFL season. This morning, Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder would be the team's starting signal caller for the rest of the year, taking the role from veteran ...
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Deebo Samuel Has 5-Word Reaction To His Injury Update
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major injury scare on Sunday after Deebo Samuel was seen carted off the field in a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay. Late in the second quarter, Samuel took a handoff for three yards before falling to the ground and appearing to be in excruciating pain. Though he ...
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched For 'Performance'
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota might be out for the season with a knee injury, but even if he hadn't gotten hurt, it sounds like he would have lost his starting job. On Monday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder will start at QB moving forward....
San Francisco 49ers Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury During Sunday's Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson tore his ACL in Sunday's 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Johnson went down on special teams late in the second quarter. He managed to walk to the locker room before being ruled out with a knee ...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety
Veteran Anthony Harris visited with the Eagles on Monday in the wake of the Reed Blankenship injury
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
USA TODAY Sports' Week 15 NFL picks: Can Bucs, Tom Brady get healthy against Joe Burrow's Bengals?
Tampa Bay's NFC South lead looks awfully precarious and could evaporate Sunday. Elsewhere, Jets, Lions, Giants and Commanders in crucial matchups.
Todd McShay's First Mock Draft Includes Surprising Prediction
While there's still plenty of drama left in the 2022 NFL season, some around the league are already starting to look toward the future. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his first mock draft for 2023 on Tuesday morning. It included a few surprising picks, including a shocker in the top five. ...
Veteran NFL Running Back Cut On Monday
A veteran NFL running back has been released on Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with running back Damien Williams on Monday afternoon. Williams is believed to be 100 percent healthy. He's rushed for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of his career. "Falcons have released...
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
